'Left-wing' ABC under fire over audio tampering in Heston Russell fake war crimes story

A former chairman of the ABC, Maurice Newman, has accused the broadcaster of pushing a radical left-wing agenda following revelations of audio tampering in a report on alleged Australian war crimes.

The Australian Government funded @abcnews EXPOSED doctoring footage by adding extra gunshots making it appear that former Australian soldier @HestonRussell is a war criminal. From CH7's SPOTLIGHT.

*Not only did the ABC fabricate gunshots, Russell wasn't even the one firing. In… pic.twitter.com/SHXVepMC3S — MilkBarTV (@TheMilkBarTV) September 16, 2024

Channel 7's Spotlight uncovered that gunshot sounds were added to an online video version of a 2022 ABC story, exaggerating the actions of Australian soldiers in Afghanistan.

The ABC has lost a defamation case again, this time to Heston Russell a former SAS Commando they defamed.

payout is $400,000 plus costs of around another $350,000

This is all taxpayer's money.

ABC should be defunded for this amount!

The reporter concerned should be stood down! https://t.co/0j29jtX06F — Raymond McKeown (@RyanWil62993886) September 16, 2024

Independent audio expert James Raper found the audio falsely portrayed a helicopter firing multiple shots at an Afghan man, rather than a single warning shot.

The ABC is a far left pit of activist journalists

Living high on our taxes

Ignoring their charter

It’s time to make it a subscription service

If you want to pay for it, feel free https://t.co/scIWQNiVF4 — Old Soldier (@OMGTheMess) September 16, 2024

“It completely misrepresents what those soldiers were going through that day,” Raper told Spotlight.

Newman described the incident as “shocking” and said it confirmed suspicions that the ABC operates with a political bias.

“The ABC is a shameless megaphone of the left,” Newman said.

Looks like the ABC aired a doctored video to bolster its case against Australian troops in Afghanistan.



Yet the mainstream media is exempt from the "misinformation" bill?



The misinformation bill is about protecting them, not you. — Senator Matt Canavan (@mattjcan) September 16, 2024

In response, the ABC removed the video and launched an investigation. A spokesperson said the journalists involved had no role in the audio production, calling any allegations of unethical behaviour "completely false."

Former army officer Stu McCarthy condemned the reports, labelling them “grotesque fabrications.” His criticism follows several ABC war crimes reports being retracted after a defamation suit by retired Special Forces Commander Heston Russell resulted in a $400,000 payout.

Calls for accountability continue, with Opposition MPs demanding a full investigation into the broadcaster’s practices.