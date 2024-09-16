'Left-wing' ABC under fire over audio tampering in Heston Russell fake war crimes story

A former ABC chairman and critics are demanding accountability after a report alleged manipulated audio in an alleged war crimes story.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 16, 2024
  • News

Remove Ads

A former chairman of the ABC, Maurice Newman, has accused the broadcaster of pushing a radical left-wing agenda following revelations of audio tampering in a report on alleged Australian war crimes.

Channel 7's Spotlight uncovered that gunshot sounds were added to an online video version of a 2022 ABC story, exaggerating the actions of Australian soldiers in Afghanistan.

https://youtu.be/cvjLvF5PIAE?feature=shared

Independent audio expert James Raper found the audio falsely portrayed a helicopter firing multiple shots at an Afghan man, rather than a single warning shot.

“It completely misrepresents what those soldiers were going through that day, Raper told Spotlight.

Newman described the incident asshockingand said it confirmed suspicions that the ABC operates with a political bias.

“The ABC is a shameless megaphone of the left, Newman said.

In response, the ABC removed the video and launched an investigation. A spokesperson said the journalists involved had no role in the audio production, calling any allegations of unethical behaviour "completely false."

Former army officer Stu McCarthy condemned the reports, labelling themgrotesque fabrications.His criticism follows several ABC war crimes reports being retracted after a defamation suit by retired Special Forces Commander Heston Russell resulted in a $400,000 payout.

Calls for accountability continue, with Opposition MPs demanding a full investigation into the broadcaster’s practices.

Australia news abc Fake News
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
australia store new designs sidebar redirect

REBEL AUSTRALIA STORE!

Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! Look good and support our independent journalism.

SHOP NOW
Sign Up
  • By Avi Yemini

Sign up for Rebel News Australia!

Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.