Left-wing commentator on CTV News claims Trump is 'kidnapping' and 'killing' US citizens

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to public affairs consultant Kathleen Monk claiming that President Trump is 'killing' and 'kidnapping' U.S. citizens while appearing on CTV News' Question Period over the weekend.

Speaking to CTV host Vassy Kapelos on Sunday, Monk asserted that the U.S. president is 'kidnapping' and 'killing' his own citizens, presumably speaking about immigration enforcement actions in Minnesota.

"Americans are watching as President Trump chooses to kidnap and kill his own citizens as opposed to lowering prices. Canadians are watching that in horror and want our government to chart a new path and a new way forward," she said.

Lise condemned Monk's remarks for inflaming tensions between Canada and the U.S. unnecessarily. "This is the kind of language that absolutely poisons relations," she said.

"As we are tiptoeing into a negotiation with the United States of America, do we want 'strategists' for labour unions ... do we want their reps being on television and saying things like this, or do we want to stay out of American affairs, especially when they're so hot," Lise continued.

Monk's comments come after two individuals, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, have been killed in recent weeks following altercations with federal immigration officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota.