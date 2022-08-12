Left-wing 'GSA Network' group actively promotes radical gender theory, CRT, and anti-capitalism in over 4,000 U.S. schools

The left-wing non-profit activist group GSA Network, which is made up of around 4,000 so-called “gender and sexuality alliances” in 40 U.S. states is combining the language of radical gender theory with anti-police and anti-capitalist rhetoric to be taught in schools.

As exposed by investigative journalist and writer, Christopher Rufo, documents obtained from the GSA Network of professional activists show that the group and its members have “smuggled university-style gender theory into more than 4,000 schools under the cover of gender and sexuality clubs, or GSAs,” Rufo wrote.

Rufo details how the organization, formerly known as the Gay-Straight Alliance Network, rebranded in 2016 to reject the “limits of a binary gender system.” Each individual chapter operates in elementary, middle, and high schools, and uses the language of “LGBTQ inclusion” and “anti-bullying” in PR to promote the group’s socio-political agenda.

However, behind the scenes, the organization drives far beyond promoting acceptance for students who identify as transgender and non-binary. Instead, the group’s ideology follows and advocates for radical gender theory, which claims that European men created a hierarchical system of oppression based on capitalism, white supremacy, and “heteronormativity.”

Traditional families regardless of race, religion or ethnicity are therefore portrayed as a symbol of capitalist, white supremacist oppression.

Christopher Rufo wrote:

In order to fight back, racial and sexual minorities must unite under the banner of “intersectionality” and dismantle the interlocking “systems of oppression.” The GSA Network isn’t subtle about its political objectives. In a manifesto, the organization endorses calls for the “abolition of the police,” the “abolition of borders and ICE,” the payment of “reparations” to minorities, the “decolonization” of native lands, the end of “global white supremacy,” and the overthrow of the “cisgender heterosexual patriarchy.” The organization is also explicitly anti-capitalist: its literature is littered with references to “anti-capitalism” and, during one board meeting, its leaders fantasized about what life would be like “after capitalism falls.”

One of the documents obtained by Rufo is a toolkit for students to organize their GSA clubs online. It instructs students to engage in “self-work,” which entails examining his or her privileges and how they contribute to the oppression of LGBTQ-identified people and minorities, and what he or she can do to more effectively “commit to dismantling these systems for collective liberation.”

The toolkit contains an appendix with a sample rubric for students to go over their inherent privileges and how they personally contribute to oppressive hierarchies.

As detailed by the Daily Wire, the rubric is divided as follows:

“Groups with systemic power (privilege),” which includes straight people, cisgender people, men, and white people; “Systems of oppression,” which includes white supremacy, patriarchy, and imperialism; oppressed groups, which include transgender people, black and indigenous people; prejudice, which is described as “a preconceived idea about a group with no factual backing”; and discrimination, or “the actions and ways folks are affected by the system.”

A separate document also obtained by the investigative journalist is a nine-point manifesto the GSA Network borrowed from the National Trans Youth Council. The other social justice organization promotes radical gender theory in equal measure.

The platform also refers to manifestos of other radical leftist militant groups, including the Black Panther Party, the Third World Gay Revolution, and the Young Lords.

The nine points are:

We Call for the Right to Self-Determination and Control of Our Destinies We Call for the Abolition of the Police, ICE, Borders and the Judicial System We Call for an End to Disposability Politics and a Commitment to Transformative Justice We Call for an End of the Cisgender Heterosexual Patriarchy We call for Decolonization and Reparations for all Indigenous and Black Peoples We Call for Comprehensive Education that Reflects our Histories and Needs We Call for an End to Global White Supremacy We Call for Land Justice and Environmental Justice We Invite our Comrades, Accomplices and Allies to Join Us

In addition to indoctrinating students into pseudo-Marxist revolutionary ideology, the GSA Network also conducts radical anti-capitalist programming by hosting a summer camp dedicated to teaching kids how to dismantle capitalism.

Campers are taught “to think through the ways that capitalism impacts our communities and greater systems that young folks interact with on a regular basis, including: school, incarceration, and employment,” and learn “how capitalism erases parts of our community and therefore erases all of queer and trans community.” In addition to the lessons, participating children are taught “techniques” to indoctrinate their peers.