Left-wing journalists DEMAND censorship over ad stating 'there are only two genders'

Journalists at left-wing newspapers are being called out for undermining free speech by demanding the removal of advertisements asserting "there are only two genders."

The ads, funded by Clive Palmer’s Trumpet of Patriots party, have sparked outrage among progressive staff, but critics on X and beyond are slamming the push as hypocritical and a dangerous step towards censorship.

The Age, published in Melbourne by Nine Entertainment, recently ran the ad on its front page, prompting a furious response from its own journalists.

According to reports, far-left staff penned a formal letter to management, calling the decision to publish a “slap in the face” to employees and readers. They argued it clashed with the paper’s editorial support for issues like marriage equality. Similarly, the Newcastle Herald faced a backlash after running the same ad, leading its publisher, Australian Community Media, to apologise and pull it from its online edition. Managing director Tony Kendall issued a grovelling apology to readers, “The advertisement offended many of our readers and did not meet our values as a company. It should not have appeared.”

The ad itself, part of Palmer’s pre-election publicity blitz for his Trump-inspired party, states children are being “confused in schools” by woke ideology and calls for a “normal and safe environment” for them to grow up in.

Appalling that the Age is giving oxygen to this transphobic advertising from Clive Palmer.



— Rob Baillieu (@rebaillieu) March 11, 2025

While the message has polarised opinions, it’s the wild reaction from left-wingers that’s now under scrutiny. Reuben Baillieu took to X, posting: “Appalling that the Age is giving oxygen to this transphobic advertising from Clive Palmer. What a disgraceful message to send your trans employees.” His comment ignited a firestorm of replies accusing the woke left of trying to silence dissent.

News veteran Neil Mitchell weighed in, posing a sharp question to those complaining: Using the same logic, could climate change ads be removed from other publications? "A newspaper needs strong reason to ban ads. What if Murdoch rejected climate change ads? Starting point for refusal: is it illegal?" he wrote.

A newspaper needs strong reason to ban ads. What if Murdoch rejected climate change ads? Starting point for refusal: is it illegal?

His retort highlights what many see as a double standard — progressives championing free expression only when it suits their views.

The debate cuts to the core of media integrity. While Age journalists claim the ad insults their work and readership, critics argue their demands erode the principle of a free press. The Newcastle Herald’s staff similarly called the ad “an insult to the work that we do,” but the subsequent apology has only fuelled accusations of pandering to ideological pressure.

Printed on the front page of The Age newspaper in Australia today! "There are only two genders - male and female". It should read "sexes" instead of "gender"

As one social media user put it, “Censorship starts with ‘offensive’ ads and ends with controlling the whole conversation.”

Palmer continues his campaign, leveraging the controversy to amplify his party’s positions.