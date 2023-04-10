Left-wing pundit defends her stance on opposing references to women as 'birthing persons', gets attacked

"Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity" will tell the story of the persecution of Christian Pastors in Justin Trudeau's Canada.

Ana Kasparian, co-host of The Young Turks, is standing her ground after facing backlash from liberals for stating that women should not be called "birthing persons" or "persons with uteruses."

Kasparian, a progressive media personality, was criticized by transgender activists and progressive journalists, who accused her of adopting a "right-wing" stance after she called transgender-inclusive language "degrading" to women last month. She took to Twitter on Monday to laugh off the backlash and reaffirm her position, stating that she will never apologize for it.

Lol! The meltdowns over wanting be referred to as a woman rather than a “birthing person” is pretty wild. I’ll never apologize for that, especially as biological woman who has had a fucking lifetime of being told I’m less than. I’m a woman. No apologies. https://t.co/Zx1LAQzsRW — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) April 10, 2023

Many progressives expressed their displeasure with Kasparian's unapologetic stance, accusing her of bigotry and urging her to stop tweeting about the issue. Some compared her to J.K. Rowling, who has faced criticism for her views on transgender issues, while others mocked her for her position.

Transgender activists argued that the term "birthing person" was not intended to replace the term "woman" but rather to be inclusive of transgender men and non-binary individuals in the context of pregnancy and reproductive rights. Critics, however, warned that not using inclusive language in medicine could have severe consequences.

This debate over language comes as the Biden administration, congressional Democrats, and liberal groups have increasingly adopted gender-neutral language in an effort to appease the transgender community. Additionally, major companies like Nike have sparked controversy by featuring transgender activists, such as Dylan Mulvaney, in women's clothing campaigns.