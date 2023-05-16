Leftist activist group teams up with Big Pharma to promote transgender ideology in US hospitals

Adobe Stock

A fresh report uncovers a surprising alliance between a progressive activist organization and big pharmaceutical companies, aimed at pushing transgender narratives within American hospitals.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), a far-left organization that promotes transgender ideology, introduced a rating tool dubbed the "Healthcare Equality Index,” the Free Beacon reported. This tool evaluates over 2,200 healthcare facilities nationwide on their "policies and practices related to the equity and inclusion of their LGBTQ+ patients, visitors, and employees."

The report surveys a range of factors, such as hospitals' approach to gender transitions and their backing of "pro-equality legislation." The Healthcare Equality Index is organized into four categories: "Patient and Community Engagement," "Employee Benefits and Policies" - which encompasses "Transgender-Inclusive Health Insurance," "Patient Services and Support," including "LGBTQ+ Patient Services and Support," and "Transgender Patient Services and Support."

The criteria detail how healthcare institutions can boost their scores by offering "certain transgender-specific clinical services" and externally promoting "a multidisciplinary gender clinic for either adults and/or youth."

However, hospitals can also lose points for engaging in what HRC deems "discriminatory" activities. For instance, both UT Southwestern Medical Center and Children’s Health in Dallas saw their scores dip last year after ceasing to administer puberty blockers to children with gender dysphoria, an action that HRC labeled "discrimination against transgender youth."

Interestingly, the HRC acknowledged that their Healthcare Equality Index received funding from grants by PhRMA and Pfizer, Inc. PhRMA, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, is a trade association that represents the country's leading biopharmaceutical research firms.

Brian Newell, PhRMA spokesperson, clarified that the trade association had no hand in developing the scoring system, stating their collaboration with HRC primarily centered on issues affecting patient access and affordability, including those with HIV.

Beth Rempe, a former nurse at Washington DC’s Children's National Hospital, provided a glimpse into how the hospital embraced the transgender narrative. Rempe reported that doctors began wearing transgender pride flag pins, nurses started asking children about their preferred pronouns, and staff underwent compulsory training on providing supportive and affirming care for transgender individuals.

Rempe voiced her concerns over the expectation that she might have to administer puberty blockers and hormones, stating, "I kept finding myself in situations I wasn’t comfortable with ethically."