Legacy media widely ignores large turnout of pro-life demonstrators at Victoria’s March for Life

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The annual March for Life took place last week and Rebel News journalists had their boots on the ground to cover the pro-life event at multiple locations across Canada.

In today’s report, I bring you coverage of Victoria’s March for Life which occurred on May 11, an event that has been largely ignored by Canada’s state-backed media.

Unlike last year, where angry bystanders and counterprotesters heckled and spewed out profanities at the peaceful marchers, the protest was overall well received by passersby.

Thousands have come out to celebrate unborn babies and to defend their right to life at Victoria’s March for Life.



Full report coming soon at https://t.co/Gi9Wj4LxWc pic.twitter.com/YhL9NPuLaS — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) May 11, 2023

The demonstration kicked off with two Catholic masses and one Protestant service. Following that, over 1000 protesters gathered at Victoria’s Centennial Square to march down Victoria’s Government Street and reconvene in front of the legislature building to hear speeches from prominent pro-life activists and religious figures.

Many youths joined in on the protest holding various signs defending the rights of the unborn and the sanctity of life. Speeches covered harms of abortions, child sterilization through medical transitioning, and the growing risk of elderly, disabled people being offered euthanasia at a low moment in their lives thanks to Canada’s rapidly expanding Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) practices.

Encouraging to see so many youths proudly advocating for life during Victoria’s March for Life yesterday



Full report to come. Click on link to check out @ThevoiceAlexa’s coverage on how pro-life activists were forced to remove their image boards in Ottawa https://t.co/CmXnm0vzw7 pic.twitter.com/quVVjUoOJN — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) May 12, 2023

Click on the full report to see some of the speeches and hear me ask some of the attendees including Vancouver’s Archbishop Miller there responses to common arguments against the pro-life movement such as “men shouldn’t have a say,” and that it’s an infringement on women’s bodily autonomy to make abortions illegal.

Did you know that sometimes when Rebel News covers protests there are violent counterprotesters that assault our journalists?

That’s why Rebel News hired security to escort me while covering this March for Life to keep me safe. If you value our reporting, please consider donating what you can at www.JournalistDefenceFund.com so we can continue to safely bring you reports like this.