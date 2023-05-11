Legal immigrants facing barriers to entry as illegal migrants receive red-carpet treatment: Sheila Gunn Reid

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid examined how legal immigrants are facing barriers to entry into Canada while migrants not following the rules "have had the red carpet rolled out for them."

As stated by Sheila, "Since Trudeau took office, 105,315 asylum seekers have flooded across at Roxham Road. And it only took him eight years to finally do something about it after he first made it much much worse by inviting everyone to come that way with his obnoxious tweet welcoming everybody to Canada."

"Just this year, there were 9000 asylum seekers in January and February alone. People arriving, via that ditch, at Roxham Road. But here's the chilling thing: That would be 4500 people per month in the dead of winter and we know those numbers explode over the summertime," added Sheila.

As Sheila explained, since Trudeau took office, "Canadians have paid, all told, $128,521,372 on just hotels, so far, to accommodate asylum seekers to Canada."

