Legal update: Rebel News' lawyer on COVID jails Charter challenge and our plan to appeal

PETITION: No COVID Jails 11,056 signatures

Goal: 15,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure By Ezra Levant Support the legal fight against Trudeau's 'Covid Jails' 215 Donors

Goal: 1000 Donors Donate

The idea that healthy people should be forced to pay an inordinate fee to be effectively imprisoned in a hotel and served inadequate food in the name of health makes no sense. It is unscientific, and worse still, it is a massive violation of our fundamental rights.

Even if you were to believe that these measures might slow the spread of COVID, the fact that people exhibiting COVID symptoms are often sent home instead of being forced to stay at one of these COVID jails completely defeats the purposed function of this program.

It is troubling that no tourism agencies, human rights groups or other business groups have challenged this problematic program. Only Rebel News and the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms have called out this madness.

Rebel News hired Sarah Miller and Robert Hawkes, two of the best litigators in the entire country, from JSS Barristers, to challenge COVID jails in courts. This fight for our freedoms was made possible thanks to your contributions at www.NoCOVIDJails.com.

Despite the clear lack of logic inherent to the COVID jails, Justice Paul Crampton of the federal court ruled against our appeal and in favour of these jails. This is not a fight we are giving up, we will appeal this ruling.

I was joined by Sarah Miller for an update on the ruling and the plan moving forward.

If you want to help put an end to this madness, go to NoCOVIDjails.com and make a contribution today.

Our lawyers are already working on the appeal. We’ve spent about $100,000 on this so far, and I’m sure an appeal will probably come close to $50,000. This is a civil liberties case, so you’ll get a charitable tax credit for anything you can chip in at NoCOVIDjails.com, so that’s a plus.