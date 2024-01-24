Let’s talk about the CBC’s hit piece excusing away Canada’s ongoing church burning spree

E-transfer (Canada):

There is a saying in the world of journalism that describes when, instead of promptly telling the public the most relevant or important part of a story, the publication leads with distracting and less relevant information instead.

It’s called “burying the lede,” and it’s what the state-backed CBC did with their recent hit piece called “Why dozens of churches in Canada have been torched and burned.”

Nearly 90 churches burnt 🔥 or vandalized across Canada since the false claim that 215 Indigenous children’s remains were found in unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.



*Documentary https://t.co/DQzn4pcaiM pic.twitter.com/Kmyh5Xynmz — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) December 8, 2023

In today’s report, I react to parts of the hit piece, which, in my opinion, explains away and minimizes the church burning spree Canada has had since the false claim that was made on May 27, 2021. The claim was that “the remains of 215 children who were students of the Kamloops Indian Residential School” had been confirmed, discovered in unmarked graves.

Since that claim was made, at least 96 churches across the country have been burnt or vandalized, many of which have been confirmed arsons with vandalism that links the attack to the buried kids claim. In reality, as proven in our investigative documentary called Kamloops: The Buried Truth, not a single body has yet to be discovered at the former school.

🔵SNEAK PEAK: Check out the official trailer for my first investigative documentary, a Rebel News exclusive, produced by @MattBrevner.



Kamloops: The Buried Truth



Find out what was really discovered at the Kamloops Indian Residential School last year. https://t.co/mljkZygrMj — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) July 20, 2022

But do you think the CBC led with that important fact that Christian places of worship are being targeted because of a falsehood?

Of course not. Instead, just like Prime Minister Trudeau — the hand that feeds them through government subsidies — said when he addressed the church attacks in 2021, CBC’s hit piece primarily focused on promoting an “understanding” for the hateful, Christophobic attacks.

The report begins with Osoyoos Indian Band’s longtime Chief, Clarence Louie, expressing his disdain for one of the churches that was torched in his community. Louie also refers to churches as having “killed so many people.” The piece also interviews Paulina Johnson, an Assistant Professor with the University of Alberta, who called the church fires “a greater symbolic sort of narrative of Canada” which “leads to a larger conversation that needs to be had.

A string of arson and vandalism attacks against Christian churches has forced the Vietnamese Alliance Church in Calgary, Alberta to find a new home.



FULL REPORT by @ATSoos: https://t.co/9bm3xki7An pic.twitter.com/Jt1bnSNEzu — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 8, 2021

Click on the full report to hear me discuss more of what is said during the excusatory report and let me know in the comments if you agree with my opinion about it.

Did you know Rebel News has released our investigative documentary? It's called Kamloops: The Buried Truth.