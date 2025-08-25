'Let Us Worship' event proceeds in Edmonton at legislature grounds after nationwide permit denials

On August 22, thousands gathered at the Alberta Legislature for the “Let Us Worship” event led by Christian musician Sean Feucht. The event has taken place peacefully across the world and even in Canada before.

But this year, it was painted as “controversial.” Not because of violence or danger, but because the organizer is open about supporting Donald Trump, Republican and traditional points of view.

That tells you everything — this was never about public safety. It was about politics and targeting Christianity.

Antifa-aligned protesters showed up and were kept in a designated protest zone. They had whistles and blowhorns and spent most of the night trying to disrupt the worship service. Their signs called to “end hate” and “end homophobia.”

When I went over to ask them how exactly a worship event was “hateful,” they didn’t want to answer. Instead, I was met with shouting and loud blasts of noise right in my ear.

At one point, one of the demonstrators got aggressive and grabbed my microphone.

Instead of shouting back, those attending “Let Us Worship” did the opposite. They began to pray for the protesters. Some tried to share the Gospel directly.

That’s the part the establishment doesn’t want to talk about.

This event wasn’t hateful. It wasn’t dangerous. It was about unity, worship and faith.

Just weeks ago in Montreal, Feucht’s worship event was attacked with a smoke bomb. If that had happened to any other group, it would have made national headlines. But because it was Christians, it barely registered.

This is proof that Christian persecution isn’t just something happening overseas. It’s right here in Canada, too.

But… what makes Edmonton stand out is the fact that Alberta was the only province where this event was allowed to go ahead.

Across Canada, Sean Feucht’s applications for permits were denied. In Alberta, he was allowed to host his peaceful worship service without issue.