Letter to the editor calls for cancellation of Rebel News Alberta Independence Tour event

Rebel News is set to host the Alberta Independence Tour, a series of events throughout the province to provide live, in-person discussion focusing on Alberta's future, its rights and its place in Confederation.

Sheila Gunn Reid, Tamara Lich and Cory Morgan will each provide their unique insights through speeches and a moderated panel discussion before taking open, unscripted questions from the audience.

However, not everyone in Alberta is on board with the tour.

In a letter to the editor submitted to a local paper, the author called on Medicine Hat College, which is hosting the event, to cancel while taking aim at Tamara Lich for her role in the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid responded to the cancellation demand.

“If you're watching, and you're not a scaredy cat, you should come to our event and engage in discussion with me,” Sheila encouraged. “I guess only the people that (the author) agrees with are allowed to be at the university,” she said, pushing back.

Sheila said that she very clearly does not agree with CBC but will still watch the state broadcaster “to prove my own biases and stereotypes right.”

She suggested that if the author thinks Tamara Lich is a bad person, then the speaking event is the perfect opportunity to let her prove that herself “by speaking in public.”

By engaging with challenging ideas, “sometimes I prove myself wrong,” Sheila added, citing a Rebel News report from a nudist colony that caused her to discover a shared dislike of municipal bylaws.

“OK, great. We found common ground,” she continued. “I never would have discovered that if I hadn't gone.” But the author pushing for the cancellation “knows her ideas are weak” and “don't stand up to scrutiny,” so she pushes to have it shut down.

“That's how censorship works; if you know your ideas are bad, you censor the other side,” Sheila said. “If you disagree with me, I hope you come to our events and just listen to me, and I will listen to you.”

The Alberta Independence Tour stops in Medicine Hat on February 27. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit AlbertaIndependenceTour.com.