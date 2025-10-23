Liberal ad campaign promoting Canada misses the mark as Canadians struggle to make ends meet

So, a hodgepodge of clichéd Canadian imagery. Accompanied by such pithy prose as: “Canada, it’s time for us.”

Oh, does that mean the Carney Liberals are actually going to develop the oil and gas sector and build pipelines? We don’t think so…

And how about this whopper of a line: “We got this.”

Got what? Record unemployment, soaring inflation, off-the-charts homelessness, record crimewaves? Yeah, we got this. How did we rid ourselves of this?

In short, these phrases are meaningless sentences incoherently strung together. But again, what, pray tell, is the call to action here? There isn’t one. It’s an ad telling Canadians living in Canada to choose… Canada. As opposed to… what? Choosing Nigeria?

Secondly, this clearly isn’t a Government of Canada ad. It’s an ad for the Liberal Party of Canada. It seems to be fanning the flames for that whole “Elbows Up” propaganda. Isn’t Elbows Up past its best-before date by now? In fact, we’re somewhat surprised that “Elbows Up” wasn’t in the script. But then again, the insertion of that tired phrase would make things a wee bit too obvious, even for shameless Liberals.

Finally, what did this nonsensical virtue-signalling cost to produce? More importantly, how much is the media buy for this tripe, given that these ads are airing during NFL games? (Um, by the way, we hate to be nitpickers, but isn’t that a bit of a tactical error? Shouldn’t this campaign be confined to CFL broadcasts. You know, “Choose Canada” and all that…)

Bottom line: the Liberals apparently want Canadians to choose Canada. But thanks to a decade worth of Liberal vandalism, we see an increasing number of Canadians choosing what’s behind Door Number 2. Which is to say, we hear you can still get a really sweet deal on real estate in Costa Rica these days…