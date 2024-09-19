Liberal-appointed senator instructed subsidized media to ‘correct’ Conservative op-ed

A Liberal-appointed senator says the Trudeau government must correct media thinking. Senator Lucie Moncion admitted to calling subsidized press for edits to an article by a political opponent.

“Inaccurate information was presented,” Moncion told the Senate. “We had to remain vigilant,” she added.

Moncion, a former credit union CEO, said she edited the press item as chair of the Senate committee on internal economy, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

Staff at the Ottawa weekly Hill Times revised an August 21 op-ed by Conservative Senator Donald Plett, Opposition Leader in the Senate. The headline read, “Trudeau’s Experimental Senate Changes Are Turning Out To Be A Dud.” It highlighted overspending by the Upper Chamber.

The publisher earlier deleted a 2020 column critical of then-Governor General Julie Payette at the request of an unidentified official. Editor Kate Malloy did not name the complainant.

“Once a newspaper has the facts it is free to change an article, remove it or leave it as is,” said Moncion. “I repeat: The newspaper is free to make corrections.”

The Hill Times is Canada's most heavily-subsidized weekly, benefiting from more than $1 million in taxpayer funding over the past 18 months, records show.

“In a democracy it is essential to ensure information that is disseminated about our institutions is true,” said Senator Moncion. She expressed concern with the spread of “misinformation” and “disinformation” by the media.

The Senate learned the “correction” did not involve any libel or misstatement of fact but a technical representation of budgeted versus actual Senate expenditures, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

Senator Plett condemned the “correction” as “outrageous,” stating his Senate colleague is covering up for her boss, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“They wanted to change the meaning of the text, trying to minimize the increase in Senate expenses since Justin Trudeau took power,” said Plett. “This is outrageous,” he added.

“We now have a Senate communications police that will not only ‘fact-check’ what senators say or write outside the chamber but they will also, in secret, change how you present your thoughts.”

Others also expressed astonishment over the edits. “This should concern each and every one of us,” said Senator Leo Housakos, chair of the Senate transport and communications committee.

“We can disagree,” said Senator Housakos. “But I don’t have the right to instruct my staff to call any news outlet in the country to edit anything you say.”

Senator Pamela Wallin, a Canadian Broadcast Hall of Famer, called the fact-checking a blatant act of censorship. “Too easily in this political environment we toss around the terms ‘misinformation’ and ‘disinformation,’” said Wallin. “They have become politicized,” she added.

“Misinformation and disinformation are in the eye of the beholder or the user,” the former broadcaster said. “If you disagree with me and I don’t like your point of view then I declare that is misinformation.”

“It may be right or wrong. It may contain factual errors. It may be completely different from what you or others believe.”

Wallin simply called this an attack on free speech. “That is fundamentally expressed in an op-ed, an opinion piece,” she said. “That is where people can say what they believe, what they feel.”