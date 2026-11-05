Liberal budget: debt costs top health transfer while CBC and online regulation get more

Ottawa will spend more servicing its debt than it sends provinces through the Canada Health Transfer, but there's still room for another CBC top-up.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne's Budget 2026 projects a $62.3-billion deficit this fiscal year, with no return to balance anywhere in its five-year forecast.

The government's own numbers put public debt charges at $60.2 billion in 2026-27, compared with $57.4 billion for the Canada Health Transfer.

By 2030-31, that annual interest bill reaches $85.5 billion, which is an eye-watering $17.8 billion more than the health transfer.

That money doesn't buy additional hospital beds or hire nurses; it simply pays the carrying costs of past borrowing.

The deficit edges up to $62.5 billion next year before declining to $52.9 billion by 2030-31, with total federal debt rising from roughly $1.306 trillion in 2025-26 to $1.593 trillion.

Meanwhile, CBC/Radio-Canada gets another $300 million over the next two years. The Local Journalism Initiative receives $134 million over four years, followed by $41 million annually. Expanding and extending the enhanced journalism labour tax credit costs another $501 million over five years.

Ottawa is also allocating $176.3 million over five years, plus $29.3 million annually thereafter, for a new bureaucracy: the Digital Safety and Data Protection Commission. Apparently, being masters of our own destiny requires more federal supervision of what we see online.

Its mandate pairs protections against child sexual exploitation (which is already criminalized under Canadian law) with duties for platforms to mitigate seven categories of “harmful content” and label AI-generated material. Protecting children is the pitch, while policing a much broader range of online content is part of the package.

The government points to a projected operating balance by 2027-28 as evidence of discipline. But separating spending into operating and capital categories doesn't erase the overall deficit or stop the endless interest from accumulating.

Taxpayers deserve more than a new way to describe the red ink.

Ottawa has money to subsidize newsrooms and regulate online platforms. What it doesn't have is a plan, within this forecast, to stop borrowing against Canadians' future.