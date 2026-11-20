The Liberal cabinet has forgiven up to $67.7 million in Canada Pension Plan (CPP) disability payments made to people who were no longer entitled to them, after Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) halted most work on reassessing older files, Rebel News can reveal.

It is the second such order in two years. In December 2024, under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, cabinet forgave up to $98.6 million of the same kind of overpayment from an earlier inventory, and that order’s note said the cost fell on the CPP Account. Together the two orders write off up to $166.3 million.

The new order, SI/2026-70, was published in the Canada Gazette, Part II, on November 18. Cabinet made it November 5 on the recommendation of the Treasury Board, whose president is Shafqat Ali, and the Minister of Employment and Social Development, the portfolio Jobs and Families Minister Patty Hajdu holds.

The order’s explanatory note puts the estimated amount to be remitted at “up to $67.7 million.” In some cases, it says, ESDC has information “dating back more than 10 years” indicating beneficiaries may no longer be eligible for the benefit.

As for why the files sat, the note points to “limited resource capacity” and says most work was halted on older reassessment files. It also cites the pandemic, when the department put new applications first, and an information sheet sent to beneficiaries afterwards that brought “an influx of beneficiaries informing ESDC that they had returned to work, often after a significant delay.”

The order covers people whose earnings information reached ESDC from the Canada Revenue Agency before December 1, 2024, showing they may have returned to work before January 1, 2023, and who had heard nothing by April 1, 2026. ESDC “began the work to reassess the files in the inventory in April 2026.” Related child and retirement benefit overpayments are covered too; fraud is excluded. The note gives no count of people affected.

A question period note prepared for Hajdu in May 2025 said the department “completed processing all files in the reassessment inventory” as of March 2025. That inventory was the one covered by the 2024 order. Eighteen months later, cabinet forgave a second inventory, covering information received up to December 1, 2024.