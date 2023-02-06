Liberal House leader almost apologizes for expansion of firearms ban in Bill C-21
What started as a Liberal talking point about keeping 'assault-style rifles' off the streets mushroomed into the single largest attempted confiscation of firearms in Canadian history.
"It is not our intention to impact those who are hunting and using firearms for hunting and we acknowledge and regret the consultations we undertook were not sufficient and that there were gaps and problems in the amendments,” Government House Leader Holland told reporters.
Feds regret #C21 fiasco "deeply, profoundly" says Gov't House Leader @MarkHollandLib as cabinet withdraws proposals to restrict hunting rifles and shotguns. https://t.co/n5jk7kOMFK #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/HOGn6sNnXo— Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) February 6, 2023
On February 3, the Liberals' last-minute amendments, G4 and G46, were withdrawn from Bill C-21.
HAPPENING NOW: The Trudeau Liberals are withdrawing their G4 and G46 amendments to Bill C-21. These are the amendments to add hundreds of hunting guns to the banned list. Moved faced broad based opposition. pic.twitter.com/KZ5PArcEmA— Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) February 3, 2023
These amendments added centre-fire semi-automatic firearms to the already ballooning list of banned guns in Canada. Bill C-21 currently grandfathers out handgun usage in Canada by prohibiting the sale and transfer of the firearms, which are among the most regulated in Canada, with owners requiring a special license to own and special, advanced permission to use at approved ranges.
Trudeau is banning hunting rifles.— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) December 14, 2022
Instead of cracking down on criminals who terrorize our communities, he's going after hunters, farmers, and sport-shooters.
Sign here to stop him: https://t.co/RvgMngENOD pic.twitter.com/Eyb1ZeHHrx
The Liberals previously denied the amendments were targeting hunters, with the prime minster calling insinuations of a hunting gun ban "misinformation."
Justin Trudeau answers a question from social media on the Liberal Party’s contentious gun ban legislation, Bill C-21, and claims that “there is a lot of misinformation and disinformation from the Conservative Party and from the gun lobby about us going after hunting rifles.” pic.twitter.com/oLqLKRv3tV— The Real Andy Lee Show (@RealAndyLeeShow) December 29, 2022
That is until Trudeau admitted the amendments would target hunting guns.
Justin Trudeau is now openly admitting that he is "going to have to take away" your hunting rifles.— Harrison Faulkner (@Harry__Faulkner) December 20, 2022
"There are some guns that we are going to have to take away from people who were using them to hunt." pic.twitter.com/0TYS0jtVuJ
What started as a Liberal talking point about keeping "assault-style rifles" off the streets mushroomed into the single largest attempted confiscation of firearms in Canadian history.
𝐖𝐡𝐨'𝐬 𝐬𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐠𝐮𝐧 𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐬?@JustinTrudeau & @MarcoMendicino claim they aren't banning guns used for hunting in 🇨🇦 & others are spreading #misinformation & #disinformation.— CCFR/CCDAF (@CCFR_CCDAF) February 2, 2023
➡️ https://t.co/YC4X2N4sNc 🇨🇦 #ScrapC21 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/CHPUx2jitO
To send a message telling the Liberal gun-grabbers to back off law-abiding citizens and focus on the real criminals, please visit www.HandsOffOurGuns.ca.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.