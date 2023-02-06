Liberal House leader almost apologizes for expansion of firearms ban in Bill C-21

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

PETITION: Hands Off Our Guns The Trudeau government must stop punishing law-abiding gun owners and keep their hands off our guns. If you agree, please sign the petition on this page. 27,321 signatures

Goal: 100,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

"It is not our intention to impact those who are hunting and using firearms for hunting and we acknowledge and regret the consultations we undertook were not sufficient and that there were gaps and problems in the amendments,” Government House Leader Holland told reporters.

On February 3, the Liberals' last-minute amendments, G4 and G46, were withdrawn from Bill C-21.

HAPPENING NOW: The Trudeau Liberals are withdrawing their G4 and G46 amendments to Bill C-21. These are the amendments to add hundreds of hunting guns to the banned list. Moved faced broad based opposition. pic.twitter.com/KZ5PArcEmA — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) February 3, 2023

These amendments added centre-fire semi-automatic firearms to the already ballooning list of banned guns in Canada. Bill C-21 currently grandfathers out handgun usage in Canada by prohibiting the sale and transfer of the firearms, which are among the most regulated in Canada, with owners requiring a special license to own and special, advanced permission to use at approved ranges.

Trudeau is banning hunting rifles.



Instead of cracking down on criminals who terrorize our communities, he's going after hunters, farmers, and sport-shooters.



Sign here to stop him: https://t.co/RvgMngENOD pic.twitter.com/Eyb1ZeHHrx — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) December 14, 2022

The Liberals previously denied the amendments were targeting hunters, with the prime minster calling insinuations of a hunting gun ban "misinformation."

Justin Trudeau answers a question from social media on the Liberal Party’s contentious gun ban legislation, Bill C-21, and claims that “there is a lot of misinformation and disinformation from the Conservative Party and from the gun lobby about us going after hunting rifles.” pic.twitter.com/oLqLKRv3tV — The Real Andy Lee Show (@RealAndyLeeShow) December 29, 2022

That is until Trudeau admitted the amendments would target hunting guns.

Justin Trudeau is now openly admitting that he is "going to have to take away" your hunting rifles.



"There are some guns that we are going to have to take away from people who were using them to hunt." pic.twitter.com/0TYS0jtVuJ — Harrison Faulkner (@Harry__Faulkner) December 20, 2022

What started as a Liberal talking point about keeping "assault-style rifles" off the streets mushroomed into the single largest attempted confiscation of firearms in Canadian history.

To send a message telling the Liberal gun-grabbers to back off law-abiding citizens and focus on the real criminals, please visit www.HandsOffOurGuns.ca.