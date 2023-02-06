Liberal House leader almost apologizes for expansion of firearms ban in Bill C-21

What started as a Liberal talking point about keeping 'assault-style rifles' off the streets mushroomed into the single largest attempted confiscation of firearms in Canadian history.

Liberal House leader almost apologizes for expansion of firearms ban in Bill C-21
The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld
Remove Ads

"It is not our intention to impact those who are hunting and using firearms for hunting and we acknowledge and regret the consultations we undertook were not sufficient and that there were gaps and problems in the amendments,” Government House Leader Holland told reporters.

On February 3, the Liberals' last-minute amendments, G4 and G46, were withdrawn from Bill C-21.

These amendments added centre-fire semi-automatic firearms to the already ballooning list of banned guns in Canada. Bill C-21 currently grandfathers out handgun usage in Canada by prohibiting the sale and transfer of the firearms, which are among the most regulated in Canada, with owners requiring a special license to own and special, advanced permission to use at approved ranges.

The Liberals previously denied the amendments were targeting hunters, with the prime minster calling insinuations of a hunting gun ban "misinformation."

That is until Trudeau admitted the amendments would target hunting guns.

What started as a Liberal talking point about keeping "assault-style rifles" off the streets mushroomed into the single largest attempted confiscation of firearms in Canadian history.

To send a message telling the Liberal gun-grabbers to back off law-abiding citizens and focus on the real criminals, please visit www.HandsOffOurGuns.ca.

Canada Liberal Party of Canada Hands Off Our Guns News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
petition_hands_off_our_guns

PETITION: Hands Off Our Guns

27,321 signatures
Goal: 100,000 Signatures

Add signature

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.