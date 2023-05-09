Liberal ineptitude is keeping families apart and it is only a matter of time before someone dies

E-transfer (Canada):

The Trudeau government has overseen skyrocketing wait times for spousal sponsorships. With applications for Canadian citizens attempting to bring a spouse from Iran into the country now taking an average of three years, many are concerned that their significant others may be harmed or killed by the Iranian regime while Canada’s Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship offices seemingly twiddle their thumbs.

Tom Kmiec, Member of Parliament for Calgary Shepard and Shadow Minister for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, has issued a letter decrying the egregious wait times facing Canadian citizens attempting to bring their spouses from abroad into Canada via spousal sponsorship.

He is especially concerned for spouses in Iran facing an average of three years to receive a response. Far from demanding that all these people be let in carte blanche, Kmiec is simply asking that the Liberal government — which has allocated immense funding and staff to processing these types of applications without improving matters or reducing wait times — provide responses to these families in a timely fashion so they are not left in limbo.

The Iranian regime continues to rule with brutality, quelling peaceful demonstrations with force and targeting those involved, often women, with violence and harassment. It goes without saying, as anyone with family would attest, that this adds an element of urgency to the expedition of these applications. While Kmiec is not aware of someone awaiting a response on a spousal sponsorship to Canada being killed by the regime to date, he feels that it is only a matter of time.

The Liberals parade themselves as champions of immigrants and of woman, but when push comes to shove, whether through ineptitude or indifference, they are leaving these people in extremely dangerous situations and keeping families apart.

When juxtaposed with the reluctance to close Canada’s ‘irregular crossing’ at Roxham Road until very recently and the fact that many of those ‘irregular crossers’ are being granted asylum, one cannot help but feel that Canadian citizens doing everything by the book to bring their loved ones home to live with them are getting a far worse deal than people who willfully break our laws and sneak into the country.

I spoke with Kmiec about the realities facing many who are affected by these backlogs and about why he felt compelled to issue a letter on this important and underreported issue. We also discussed the extent to which the Trudeau government’s unprecedented failings are contributing to the backlog of spousal sponsorship applications that are contributing to this humanitarian crisis. Roxham Road also came up as our candid conversation looked to other areas of incompetence in the Liberal management of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

This story should be a making headlines, but unfortunately the MSM really doesn’t like to bite the hand that feeds.

Just like our exclusive coverage at RoxhamRoadExposed.com, we are one of the only outlets that is truly independent and therefore, quite frankly, able to report the truth on some of these incredible stories that Trudeau and company would love to see forgotten.

