Liberal minister tells Western Canadians to 'elect more Liberals' if they want concerns heard on carbon tax

Facebook/ Gudie Hutchings and THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By Sheila Gunn Reid STOP THE CARBON TAX! Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole introduced his new climate change plan. The plan aims to meet the same Paris Accord goals that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hoping to reach with his carbon tax by the year 2030. 21,836 signatures

Goal: 30,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

A Liberal Cabinet minister irked Western Canadians dearly after alleging more Liberal representation would better address their carbon tax concerns.

Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings told CTV that B.C. and the Prairie provinces should elect more Liberal ministers if they want reprieve from the carbon tax.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the doubling of the carbon rebate for rural households to 20%, and a three-year pause on charging a tax on heating oil.

Hutchings told Question Period host Vassy Kapelos that rural Canadians know firsthand the devastation brought upon them from climate change, from floods to wildfires.

"We know there's an issue with climate change," she said. "I just wish every party realized there was an issue with climate change."

"We're going to be there for people," added Hutchings, who applauded Trudeau’s decision to "put more money in people’s pockets" while reducing carbon emissions.

Danielle Smith reacts to Scott Moe's pushback against the Trudeau Liberal's carbon tax: "I hope the Prime Minister does the right thing. He was prepared to give an exemption one type of home heating oil that benefited one region of the country, he should give it to everyone" pic.twitter.com/aw5BoRQcWv — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 31, 2023

Last week, the prime minister also announced the federal government would roll out new incentives to reduce costs associated with using electric heat pumps. The pilot project in Atlantic Canada includes an upfront payment of $250 for eligible households, and a subsequent affordability program.

However, Kapelos inquired on the timing of the increased rebates amid slumping polling numbers for the federal government in a traditionally Liberal region. Hutchings replied: "this isn’t about polls; this is about people."

According to Abacus Data, Liberal support fell 6% in Atlantic Canada since the carbon tax first took effect July 1. During the same period, the Conservatives made considerable gains (11%).

Pierre Poilievre slams Justin Trudeau for his limited changes to the federal carbon tax. "He says he wants to bring a pause for some people in some places, I want to get rid of the tax for all people in all places." https://t.co/RPFfbxm6px pic.twitter.com/OJGjGpZpcu — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 31, 2023

When asked whether the policy would expand to outside Atlantic Canada, Hutchings said that depends on the success of the pilot project.

"That's a discussion that we'll have down the road when we know that this one is working,” she said, “but I can tell you [the] Atlantic Caucus was vocal with what they've heard from their constituents."

"Perhaps they need to elect more Liberals in the Prairies so that we can have that conversation as well," the minister told CTV.

When asked if that was fair to Western Canadians, Hutchings said the rebate applies to all rural locales, although the electric heat pump proposal does not.

"[The Atlantic caucus] came [up] with these options," she said, presenting them to Trudeau and cabinet.

"We're always open to conversations to help all Canadians on the affordability issue, and especially when it is reducing the carbon footprint," continued Hutchings. "That's what we have to do for all families."