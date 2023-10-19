Liberal MP and former defence minister refuses to condemn Hamas terror attack and protests in Canada

Early afternoon, just outside of Parliament, Rebel News’ ace videographer Lincoln Jay confronted Liberal MP Anita Anand, current president of the treasury board and former minister of defence, on her personal comments on the barbaric terror attack Hamas committed against Israel on October 7 that has left over 1,300 dead and has sparked global turmoil.

WATCH: Liberal MP and former defence minister Anita Anand repeatedly refuses to condemn Hamas' terrorist attacks against Israel, despite numerous opportunities to do so. https://t.co/8JpglsU01n pic.twitter.com/Cu5D7pxglL — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) October 19, 2023

In the video, Anand’s aide first attempts to block Jay’s camera and question when he introduces himself to the member of Parliament. “I’m sorry we’re late for a meeting,” is the response he's given.

Jay continues putting questions to the Liberal MP, pressing Anand for a condemnation of Hamas' horrific attack:

“Do you have any comment on the Hamas terror attacks?” “Do you condemn the attacks, terrorist attacks?”

Liberal MP Omar Alghabra, Justin Trudeau's former transport mininster, refuses to condemn Hamas' terrorist attacks against innocent Israel civilians.https://t.co/Y0wcvDQ0ua pic.twitter.com/JuK6xcG9QJ — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) October 16, 2023

This comes days after Jay questioned former transport minister Omar Alghabra, who had been lenient on Hamas prior to becoming an elected official. Mission Specialist David Menzies attempted to get a response from Alghabra's office, only to have the police called on him as a result.

In this instance, Anand did not respond.

Jay continued to ask the former defence minister questions, like “Why do you think people are trying to justify these terror attacks,” referring to large gatherings taking place across Canada that chant in favour of Hamas and calls for violence against Israel.

On October 14 in Mississauga, Menzies interviewed a hijab-wearing woman with assault rifle earrings poking out who proudly promoted the terror group and agreed with their actions.

The questions to Anand from Jay went on:

“You have nothing to say?” “What are your thoughts on the demonstration that we’re seeing after these terrorist attacks?”

"THERE IS ONLY ONE SOLUTION, INTIFADA REVOLUTION!"



The pro-Hamas crowd here in Toronto call for violence to erase Israel here on the streets of Toronto tonight.https://t.co/sv6xWa4YJ4 for more. pic.twitter.com/HsNL6Gku0H — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 18, 2023

After Hamas falsely claimed an IDF missile strike was to blame for the bombing of a Gaza hospital, massive protests took place across the world. The Toronto Israeli consulate was the location for an “emergency protest” late in the evening on October 17, where the crowd continued to call for an escalation of violence.



“No comment?” “Do you condemn these terror attacks? Just a yes or a no.”

The emergency protesters here infront of the Toronto Israeli consulate protesting in favour of Hamas, chant blame at Justin Trudeau and Joe Biden.



"Blood on your hands!"https://t.co/sv6xWa4YJ4 for more. pic.twitter.com/4sYM3HMndi — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 18, 2023

In the end, Anand remained silent, unable or unwilling to condemn the attack carried out by Hamas, an organization that has been on Canada's terror list since 2002.