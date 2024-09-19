Liberal MP George Chahal silent after accused of ignoring green slush fund corruption

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Liberal MP George Chahal (Calgary Skyview) has remained silent after being directly named by a whistleblower in a bombshell testimony at the Commons public accounts committee.

The same whistleblower accused Innovation (ISED) Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne of manipulating a report into conflicts of interest at Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) to "protect Trudeau's hand-picked conflicted chair."

Green Slush Fund whistle-blower agrees Minister Champagne misled Canadians and manipulated the results of an investigation.



"Minister and his office softened the final report of an investigation into governance and conflicts of interest at SDTC to protect to, in essence, protect… pic.twitter.com/7KSbFu5oKc — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 19, 2024

The whistleblower, identified only as Witness Number One, accused Chahal of failing to act on reports of serious irregularities at SDTC.

SCAM: The cover-up with the Green Slush Fund (STDC) goes all the way up into Trudeau's office and it's ongoing.



Listen to the whistleblower testimony:



"There was a five-month period during which the minister's office and PMO knew that there was a significant level of… pic.twitter.com/GAlIDzibS1 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 19, 2024

Witness Number One testified that in May 2022, he approached Chahal, who assured him that the matter would be escalated to the appropriate federal channels, including the Auditor General’s Office. However, Chahal allegedly went dark, leaving the whistleblower to spend months desperately trying to contact various government agencies.

Porch pirate Liberal MP George Chahal is accused of doing nothing, then 18 months later, taking credit for alerting officials after a whistleblower came to him with information about the Green Slush Fund conflict of interest scandals.



Whistleblower has text receipts! pic.twitter.com/TqJtO68FQB — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 19, 2024

The whistleblower, who worked at SDTC for two years and admits to voting for Chahal, revealed he oversaw the approvals and disbursements of over $200 million in funding. SDTC was abruptly disbanded on June 4, 2023, the same day auditors uncovered 186 conflicts of interest involving agency directors. The agency’s chair, Annette Verschuren had already resigned amid an ethics investigation into breaches of the Conflict of Interest Act.

WHAT? The head of the Green Slush Fund, Annette Verschuren, didn't breach the conflict of interest legislation twice as the Ethics Commissioner found. It was actually 24 TIMES. pic.twitter.com/OIsqiuSbce — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 16, 2024

SDTC is now rebranding and regranting funds to green tech companies, including those previously found to have conflicts of interest.

Annette Verschuren says she is proud of her work as the head of the corrupt Green Slush Fund. She won't commit to paying taxpayer money back that the fund gave to her companies:



"Are you proud of the $300 million given out in conflicts of interest? Are you proud of the 24… pic.twitter.com/WKgKQgwzVR — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 16, 2024

Despite Chahal not being directly implicated in the wrongdoing, his failure to act when warned about millions in subsidies being funnelled to management insiders raises serious questions. Witness Number One described the corruption at SDTC as a glaring example of the rot within the federal bureaucracy.

New Democrat MP Blake Desjarlais (Edmonton Griesbach) slammed the SDTC board members as “complicit." Conservative MP Larry Brock thanked the witness for his courage.