Liberal MP George Chahal silent after accused of ignoring green slush fund corruption

Whistleblower reveals MP ignored warnings of misconduct at Sustainable Development Technology Canada, involving millions in questionable subsidies.

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick
Liberal MP George Chahal (Calgary Skyview) has remained silent after being directly named by a whistleblower in a bombshell testimony at the Commons public accounts committee. 

The same whistleblower accused Innovation (ISED) Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne of manipulating a report into conflicts of interest at Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) to "protect Trudeau's hand-picked conflicted chair."

The whistleblower, identified only as Witness Number One, accused Chahal of failing to act on reports of serious irregularities at SDTC.

Witness Number One testified that in May 2022, he approached Chahal, who assured him that the matter would be escalated to the appropriate federal channels, including the Auditor General’s Office. However, Chahal allegedly went dark, leaving the whistleblower to spend months desperately trying to contact various government agencies.

The whistleblower, who worked at SDTC for two years and admits to voting for Chahal, revealed he oversaw the approvals and disbursements of over $200 million in funding. SDTC was abruptly disbanded on June 4, 2023, the same day auditors uncovered 186 conflicts of interest involving agency directors. The agency’s chair, Annette Verschuren had already resigned amid an ethics investigation into breaches of the Conflict of Interest Act.

SDTC is now rebranding and regranting funds to green tech companies, including those previously found to have conflicts of interest. 

Despite Chahal not being directly implicated in the wrongdoing, his failure to act when warned about millions in subsidies being funnelled to management insiders raises serious questions. Witness Number One described the corruption at SDTC as a glaring example of the rot within the federal bureaucracy.

New Democrat MP Blake Desjarlais (Edmonton Griesbach) slammed the SDTC board members as “complicit." Conservative MP Larry Brock thanked the witness for his courage. 

News Analysis Canada Liberal Party of Canada
