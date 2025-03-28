Liberal MP Paul Chiang allegedly encouraged the abduction of his political opponent. He must resign!

“Bring him to the Chinese consulate — there’s a million-dollar bounty.”

That’s what Liberal MP Paul Chiang admitted he told a room full of ethnic media, referring to Joe Tay, a Conservative candidate and Canadian citizen, who’s been targeted by a HK$1 million bounty issued by the Hong Kong Police.

Let’s be absolutely clear: this is not a joke. Chiang needs to be fired, and if you agree, please sign the petition.

Demand the Resignation of Liberal MP Paul Chiang! 93 signatures Goal: 10,000 signatures In January 2025, Liberal MP Paul Chiang allegedly urged attendees at a media conference to abduct Conservative candidate Joe Tay and deliver him to the Chinese Consulate in Toronto, effectively endorsing a bounty issued by Hong Kong police. Amid ongoing revelations of Chinese interference in Canadian politics and unresolved recommendations from the Foreign Interference Commission, Chiang’s actions represent a severe threat to Canada's democracy and sovereignty. Sign the petition now and demand Paul Chiang’s immediate resignation! Sign Now Optional email code

Will you sign? First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Comments (optional)

This is a sitting Member of Parliament encouraging transnational repression on Canadian soil — encouraging people to help the Chinese Communist Party hunt down a Canadian political opponent.

“This is shocking,” said Cheuk Kwan of the Toronto Association for Democracy in China.

And he’s right.

But Paul Chiang’s betrayal isn’t new — it’s just the latest chapter in a pattern of foreign interference and Liberal complicity.

Beijing meddled in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections, backing “China-friendly” Liberals to defeat strong Conservative voices like Kenny Chiu, who dared to call out the Chinese regime’s abuses and tried to bring in a foreign influence registry.

China used WeChat propaganda, targeted disinformation, and community mobilization to tilt key ridings.

And now, ahead of the next federal election, it’s happening again.

Meanwhile, eleven parliamentarians have been implicated in foreign interference — and not one name has been released.

Why? Because the Liberals are too busy protecting their own. Too busy coronating a new leader in a questionable race that excluded 2/3rds of the people wanting to vote, and in a campaign that the Liberals themselves said was contaminated by foreign interference. Too busy proroguing Parliament during a tariff war to pull off a power grab to enact any of the recommendations of the foreign interference commission.

And who did they crown in that suspicious leadership election?

Mark Carney, Trudeau’s unelected successor — a man whose firm, Brookfield, secured a $250 million loan from a Chinese bank just weeks after he became Trudeau’s chief economic advisor.

Foreign interference. Transnational repression. Backroom leadership takeovers. And a Liberal MP joking about handing over his opponent to the dictatorship that’s actively attacking Canadian democracy.

If a Conservative said this, they’d be gone in a heartbeat. But because it’s a Liberal, the media shrugs — and the Prime Minister stays silent.

We won’t.

Sign the petition. Demand Paul Chiang’s resignation. And demand justice for every Canadian who’s been targeted, betrayed, or silenced by a government that puts Beijing’s interests ahead of our own.

This is Canada — not a Chinese colony.

Demand the Resignation of Liberal MP Paul Chiang! 93 signatures Goal: 10,000 signatures In January 2025, Liberal MP Paul Chiang allegedly urged attendees at a media conference to abduct Conservative candidate Joe Tay and deliver him to the Chinese Consulate in Toronto, effectively endorsing a bounty issued by Hong Kong police. Amid ongoing revelations of Chinese interference in Canadian politics and unresolved recommendations from the Foreign Interference Commission, Chiang’s actions represent a severe threat to Canada's democracy and sovereignty. Sign the petition now and demand Paul Chiang’s immediate resignation! Sign Now Optional email code

Will you sign? First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Comments (optional)

Related News