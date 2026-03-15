Rebecca Alty calls B.C. aboriginal land title concerns “fearmongering” and "misinformation"

Liberal MP Rebecca Alty is dismissing concerns over Indigenous land title agreements in British Columbia, calling warnings about their potential impact on private property rights “misinformation” and “fearmongering.”

Speaking about an agreement between the federal government and the Musqueam Indian Band, Alty said the arrangement is a bilateral deal focused on governance and stewardship discussions rather than private property ownership.

However, the situation is not as clear-cut as the government suggests.

According to an Aboriginal law expert, the agreement does not explicitly exclude private property rights from the scope of Aboriginal title. The arrangement establishes Aboriginal title over areas that include parts of Vancouver and nearby municipalities such as Burnaby, Coquitlam, and potentially sections of Surrey.

Because the agreement does not clearly state that privately owned land is excluded, it creates uncertainty about what the designation could mean in the future.

That ambiguity alone is enough to raise concerns for homeowners, businesses, and lenders in the region. Questions remain about how Aboriginal title could interact with private property ownership in Canada and whether it could affect issues such as land use, taxation, financing, or property transfers.

The lack of explicit language addressing private property rights leaves key questions unanswered.

Until the government provides clearer explanations of how the agreements affect landowners, public concern is warranted and likely to continue to impact B.C's housing market.