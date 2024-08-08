Liberal MP says Canada is 'slowly losing our democracy' thanks to online harassment and clickbait

Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld claimed that Canada is “slowly losing” its democracy due to clickbait and mean online posts. Vandenbeld made the claims in a self-published National Newswatch commentary.

“Our parliamentary institutions are being deliberately dismantled and those who defend them or call it out are being targeted, attacked, silenced and intimidated into leaving political office,” wrote Vandenbeld in her piece.

“The traps that are being set by the far-right, their willingness to use anyone’s pain to achieve political ends and a capitulation by the media to click-bait have made it impossible to protect and defend parliamentary processes or basic fairness.”

Vandenbeld’s comments come after a tense meeting in the Commons Status of Women committee. The hearing was called over “experiences related to violence against women,” said Conservative MP and committee chair Shelby Kramp-Neuman, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

Vandenbeld would question why the meeting was called “during the summer” during Parliament’s 13-week recess. She would then ask for a vote on an unrelated motion regarding abortion, causing some witnesses to walk out.

Vandenbeld criticized the meeting and the Conservatives in her National Newswatch piece: “The leadership of the Conservative Party has apparently instructed all Conservative committee chairs to unilaterally call at least 5 committee meetings over the summer recess on topics to embarrass the government. Last week, Ms. Kramp-Neuman issued a notice of meeting unilaterally, with no consultation with any members of the steering committee or other parties.”

She would also go on to diagnose the committee as part of a “larger strategy of discrediting our institutions in the eyes of the public.”

“Members are left in the difficult position of either allowing the rules to be broken, or calling it out and being vilified and gaslit through a very effective Conservative communications war machine that uses emotion to manipulate.”

Vandenbeld went to social media to say that she has closed her constituency office out of fear for the safety of her staff, blaming mainstream media for unfair treatment.

“I am receiving email, phone and social media comments that have my staff afraid to go to the office and my family members looking over their shoulders,” she wrote. “I know by writing this I will face even more attacks but I believe in my heart that Canadians care,” added Vandenbeld. “They care about our democracy and about our decency.”