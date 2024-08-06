Liberal MP signs petitions calling for Canada Pension Plan to pull investments from Israel, loosen background checks on Gazans into Canada

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Liberal MP Jenica Atwin sponsored a petition calling for the Canada Pension Plan to pull all investments from Israel, Blacklock’s reports.

Atwin, the former Green MP who crossed the aisle in 2019, also sponsored petitions seeking limits on background checks of Gazans entering Canada.

Liberal MP Jenica Atwin had a tantrum that a chair member had an “I ♥️ Oil & Gas” sticker on his laptop.



She literally felt the need to interrupt him w/ a “point of order” to point it out. 🤣🤡



pic.twitter.com/zMiRcE4Gad — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) March 27, 2024

“Words might appear insignificant at a time when we are collectively facing horror,” Atwin told the Commons following the October 7 attacks by Hamas on innocent Israelis.

“Words can hurt but they can also heal,” said Atwin. “They can change how we perceive the world. We need to see the humanity in one another.”

On August 1, Atwin sponsored three petitions submitted by constituents, including activists from Fredericton. Petition E-5084 requested that Parliament "demand the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board divest from Israel and complicit companies."

The Board currently holds $211 million in stock in Israeli firms, primarily banks and pharmaceutical companies. Despite this, the Israeli investments represent only a small portion of the $632.2 billion the Board manages, even though they nearly doubled their Israeli investments last year.

She also signed a petition asking the Commons justice committee to investigate supposed “anti-Palestinian racism.” The petition claimed that anti-Palestinian racism “is on the rise” in Canada and that it is “often ignored.”

“Distinct from Islamophobia, anti-Palestinian racism silences and dehumanizes Palestinians thereby upholding the settler colonial narrative,” said the petition. “Conflating anti-Palestinian racism with Islamophobia denies the distinct racism faced by Palestinians and suggests the struggle is between religions rather than a struggle against colonialism.”

In yet another blatant display of antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment, the Liberal Party strikes again. This time, it's MP Jenica Atwin pushing anti-Israel petitions. Unable to handle the backlash, she’s chosen to block her X account. This cowardice won't silence the truth. pic.twitter.com/keUVKCK4Tq — Mayor Jeremy Levi (@jerlevi) August 6, 2024

Another petition, E-5083 asks that the Department of Immigration loosen regulations granting temporary visas to Gazans. Petitioners would “remove the arbitrary limit of 5,000” permits, “reduce applicants’ personal detail requirements including granular health information, social media accounts and other onerous documentation” and would “end the policy of sending applicants’ names for approval to the Israeli government.”

The Department of Immigration says that a total of 3,008 Gazans have been approved to enter Canada so far.