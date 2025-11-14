Liberal MP starts petition to allow foreign students and migrant workers facing deportation to remain in Canada

On Thursday's live stream, Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie discussed a new story from Blacklock's Reporter that shows Liberal MP Amandeep Sodhi of Brampton Centre has launched a petition to allow foreign students and migrant workers facing deportation to be granted permanent residency.

“Canada must provide clear timelines and realistic pathways to permanence for those who have already demonstrated their commitment to this country,” reads Petition E-6940, sponsored by Sodhi.

According to official estimates, there are currently over three million foreigners in Canada who are on either valid or expired temporary permits.

The petition introduced by the Liberal MP not only calls for foreign students and migrant workers facing deportation to remain in Canada, but it also calls for taxpayer funding for "temporary residents facing status insecurity and distress".

In addition to this, it calls on Parliament to “publicly recognize that international students and temporary workers are not to blame for the current system," as further noted by Blacklock's.

“These individuals have studied, worked, paid taxes and supported Canada’s economy and social fabric including during the Covid-19 pandemic,” the petition continues, adding, “They deserve compassion, stability and a fair opportunity to build a secure future in the country they already call home.”

Tamara criticized the petition, noting Canada should not be welcoming people as permanent residents who are attempting to find loopholes in immigration law.

"It's not always the fault of the international students per se, but if you're due for deportation, and your visa's expiring, then guess what, you have to go," she said.

"We can't expect people to come here and find some sort of loophole to stay and then expect that they will uphold our laws and regulations if they're coming here intent on breaking them from the onset," Tamara continued.

"I'm not saying that everyone is guilty of that, but there are certainly people who are trying to capitalize on some of those loopholes, and I think that's just a recipe for disaster," she said.

If the goals of the petition were successful, the Canadian population would increase by over three million people despite Mark Carney previously pledging to significantly reduce immigration after a massive spike under Justin Trudeau.