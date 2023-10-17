Liberal MP who called Convoy protesters Nazis is silent about Hamas supporters horn honking

Toronto Liberal MP (York Centre) Ya’ara Saks is most famous — or would that be infamous — for an astonishing statement in the House of Commons she uttered last year. Saks inferred that the patriots who were taking part in the Ottawa freedom convoy were… Nazis?!

That’s right: she said that honking a vehicle horn twice is an “acronym” for “Heil Hitler.” No seriously…Where does one begin to unpack her idiocy?

First of all, a sonic blast from a horn is most definitely NOT an acronym. For the benefit of Sad Saks, the definition of an acronym is as follows: “An abbreviation formed from the initial letters of other words and pronounced as a word.’’

An acronym has nothing to do with sound. So, the question arises: is Saks borderline illiterate? But the crux of the matter is this: since the massacre in Israel last weekend, there has been a disturbing occurrence at a shopping area nicknamed the “Gaza Plaza.”

By the way, the Gaza Plaza is not actually IN Gaza, but rather, it’s located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Pro-Hamas demonstrators drive around the plaza constantly honking their horns in support of Hamas.

Gee, that makes for a ton of “Heil Hitler-ing” going on there… But has Saks condemned this activity much like she vilified and demonized the truckers in Ottawa last year? Nope. How bizarre. After all, if one is professing to be pro-Hamas, then one is actually supporting an Islamo-Nazi organization.

So why is Saks so silent regarding this particular horn- honking? Why indeed?

And how’s this for perverse irony: Saks is the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health. That’s right: someone who would appear to need some serious couch time with a psychiatrist is the Minister of Health and Addictions?!

To paraphrase an old adage: “Minister, heal thyself…”