Liberal-NDP coalition: Justin Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh both get heckled and sworn at

Justin Trudeau is atrocious — which might be a reason he did not win a majority government in the last election. But he is able to govern as if he has a majority, because the NDP’s weak leader, Jagmeet Singh, has pledged to prop up Trudeau in a coalition.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at recent incidents of Justin Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh getting heckled and sworn at while making public appearances across Canada.

Singh was recently accosted by a group of protesters at an Ontario NDP campaign event in Peterborough, heckling him much in the same manner that Trudeau is heckled.

Commenting on these instances, Ezra said:

Don’t feel too bad about Trudeau hearing some swears. He’s faking it if he says he cares about profanity — everything about him is fake; he’s the guy who calls you racist, while dressing up in blackface more times than he can remember; he’s the guy who calls you a sexist while sexually assaulting Rose Knight in Creston, B.C.; he’s the guy who calls you intolerant while segregating and discriminating against Canadians based on medical status. So yeah. Crocodile tears.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

