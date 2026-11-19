The people who handle classified national security cases at the Federal Court and Federal Court of Appeal are now listed as permanently bound to secrecy, current and former staff alike, under an order the Liberal government made without a public draft or any outside consultation.

Order SOR/2026-229 adds the Designated Proceedings Section of the Courts Administration Service to Schedule 1 of the Foreign Interference and Security of Information Act, the list of bodies whose people are deemed permanently bound to secrecy. The order's regulatory impact analysis statement says all of those cases are conducted in that section.

The statement lists the people it covers: specialized registry staff and court counsel who deal only with national security matters, translators, law clerks for designated judges, court reporters, commissionaires, and the amici curiae the court appoints to those cases. It gives no headcount.

Under the Act, someone permanently bound to secrecy who intentionally communicates special operational information faces up to 14 years in prison. Communicating or confirming information that would be special operational information if true carries up to five years less a day.

The statement notes that no one is guilty of either offence if they show they acted in the public interest.

Justice Minister Sean Fraser recommended the order, and the Liberal cabinet approved it. It was published November 18 in the Canada Gazette, Part II.

The statement says the change affects a process internal to government and that "no external consultations were undertaken." The Courts Administration Service, Justice Canada and Public Safety Canada were engaged and support it. The order was not published in draft in Part I of the Gazette, the statement says, because it is technical and administrative and "unlikely to attract interest from the general public."

Before the order, a deputy head could bind these employees one at a time by written notice. The statement says listing the section removes that step and cuts departmental costs. It adds no costs for the government or for employees, who it says are told at indoctrination that the obligation continues after they leave.