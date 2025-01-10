Liberal Party scrambles to remove fake profiles amid cats and dogs registering to vote in leadership race

Party officials are scrambling to clean up a membership mess after the party's lax registration rules were taken advantage of.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   January 10, 2025   |   News Analysis

 

The Liberal Party of Canada is facing criticism over lax voting requirements after reports surfaced of individuals creating fake profiles to register for the party's upcoming leadership vote.

Party spokesperson Parker Lund confirmed that officials are working to remove fake registrations from the voter rolls ahead of the March 9 leadership election.

"The Liberal Party of Canada is aware of these ridiculous, fraudulent registration attempts," Lund wrote on X. "The national party secretary has the ability to remove registrants from our lists and will be removing these fraudulent profiles well in advance of any leadership vote."

The reports emerged after some individuals boasted online about registering fake names, pet names, and even addresses linked to the Prime Minister's residence or the Chinese Embassy.

The leadership race was triggered on Monday when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation. The party will announce its new leader on March 9.

