Relying on public servants for military reserve force 'like something out of South Park': Tracey Wilson

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Tracey Wilson of the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights discussed a new report from the Ottawa Citizen showing the Department of National Defence intends to boost its 'supplementary reserve force' with hundreds of thousands of public servants.

Currently at less than 5,000 troops, the Defence Department directive would increase the personnel in its 'supplementary reserve force' to 300,000, relying predominantly on federal and provincial employees volunteering.

The public servants who opt-in would not receive military uniforms but would be required to complete one week of training each year. The 'supplementary reserve force' is different from the 'regular' reserve force, with the Defence Department directive suggesting fitness requirements for the supplementary force would be low.

“The entry criteria for the Supplementary or other Reserve should be less restrictive than the Reserve Force for age limits as well as physical and fitness requirements,” the directive states.

The Canadian Armed Forces already has a higher obesity rate than the general Canadian population, and the bureaucracy is, on average, 60% female with a median age of 45.

Wilson condemned the plan that has reportedly been signed by Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Jennie Carignan and Deputy Minister of National Defence Stefanie Beck.

"Personally, I think it's a recipe for disaster. I think the Canadian military has a rich, solid history in producing some of the world's greatest warriors and I think that this idea sort of diminishes that," she said.

"I took a little run over to the Reddit thread with the public servants on there, and they're pretty much saying the same thing. So it's hilarious, they're making fun of their own coworkers," Wilson continued.

The Canadian Armed Forces is continuing to face recruitment problems, with a new report from Auditor General Karen Hogan outlining the military's struggle with attracting and retaining highly-skilled recruits.