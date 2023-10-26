Liberal’s Public Safety scrambled a comms strategy over gun registry column by Lorne Gunter

By Rebel News HANDS OFF OUR GUNS Trudeau's gun grab is nothing more than an authoritarian assault on law-abiding firearms owners. Let's keep Trudeau's mitts off of our property! 32,578 signatures

Goal: 50,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Secure By Sheila Gunn Reid Help cover our reporting on firearms! Justin Trudeau has launched a full-scale assault on Canadian gun owners and our rights and freedoms as a result. Support our honest reporting on firearms to have a voice to counter the Trudeau-loving media. $10,155.00 Raised

Goal: $15,000.00 Donate

The dissection of Gunter's column by the Public Safety communications team was uncovered in a 300-plus page access filing by Rebel News.

WATCH: Justin Trudeau says he's not banning hunting and sport rifles, despite his legislation doing just that.



Instead, Trudeau accuses Conservatives of trying to "spread disinformation and scare everyone as much as possible."



Tell the PM: https://t.co/TTs0E4p4Xf pic.twitter.com/IhtlkUVDxM — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 8, 2022

Documents show Public Safety's concerted effort to combat what the department described as misinformation. However, the misinformation problem with C-21 was coming from in-house.

Justin Trudeau answers a question from social media on the Liberal Party’s contentious gun ban legislation, Bill C-21, and claims that “there is a lot of misinformation and disinformation from the Conservative Party and from the gun lobby about us going after hunting rifles.” pic.twitter.com/oLqLKRv3tV — Andy Lee - Special Rebel Rapporteur (@RealAndyLeeShow) December 29, 2022

Gunter's column in the Toronto Sun, detailed the tangible reality of the information collection now required by both private and retail sellers of firearms and how the RCMP may access that information at a later date. Gunter's May 2022 article walks the reader through a hypothetical scenario of an uncle giving an old firearm to his fully licensed niece so that she may pursue hunting.

The Liberals' line-by-line fact check claimed that most guns used in crime were of domestic origin. However, three months before the publication of Gunter's article, the Liberals received contradictory data from the policing community.

Testifying before the Commons Public Safety Committee in February 2022, Toronto Police Deputy Chief Myron Demkiw said that of the crime guns investigators could trace last year, 86 percent were smuggled into Canada from the United States.

Demkiw noted that the numbers were ticking up since 2019.

An order paper response from the government reported by Rebel News indicates a one-way flow of guns at the border.

"In 2021, one year post-the Liberals' May 2020 order in council ban of 1500 popular Canadian firearms, only six domestic firearms were seized by the CBSA. However, 1107 foreign firearms were seized."

To send a message to the Feds telling them to back off law-abiding gun owners, and focus on the real criminals, visit www.HandsOffOurGuns.ca