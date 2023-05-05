Liberal staffer smears and kicks out Rebel News for attending the 2023 Liberal National Convention
Guest host Sheila Gunn Reid spoke to Quebec reporter Alexa Lavoie about her experience while reporting peacefully at a liberal convention in Ottawa.
Guest host Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Rebel's Alexa Lavoie about her encounter with the liberals at the Liberal National Convention in Ottawa.
"Unfortunately, the organization you work for is widely reported to represent extremist Far-Right views, and you're not welcome here,’ a Liberal worker said to Alexa while she was peacefully reporting.
Sheila commented that Alexa went there with another story in mind, but it became about press freedom.
Alexa said:
At the end two people who work for Justin Trudeau came towards Guillaume, my camera person, asking him to stop filming.
And so I was like, 'is there is a problem?' And they said, 'yeah, you cannot film if you're not accredited.'
So all independent news can do that job properly if you stop them to do so, and so after an argumentation, I asked them what is your name and what is your position? And she didn't wanted to tell me, the woman, but the men said, 'I'm the director of the party.'
He was like, oh 'your organization is an extreme right wing news outlet and you have nothing to do here, so I will ask you to leave now. And I ask I ask him 'which news do you say that is extreme far right?'
Name me one and I will leave peacefully the place. Name one that we published the extreme far right and he never wanted to.
