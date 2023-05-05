Liberal staffer smears and kicks out Rebel News for attending the 2023 Liberal National Convention

Guest host Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Rebel's Alexa Lavoie about her encounter with the liberals at the Liberal National Convention in Ottawa.

"Unfortunately, the organization you work for is widely reported to represent extremist Far-Right views, and you're not welcome here,’ a Liberal worker said to Alexa while she was peacefully reporting.

Sheila commented that Alexa went there with another story in mind, but it became about press freedom.

Alexa said: