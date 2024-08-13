Liberals blame Harper after ISIS butcher and son plot terror attack in Toronto

The Trudeau government is scrambling to cover up yet another catastrophic failure, as two men with shocking ties to ISIS were arrested in Toronto for plotting a terror attack against the city’s Jewish community.

Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and his son, 26-year-old Mostafa Eldidi, were caught on July 28 in Richmond Hill while attempting to get their hands on an axe and machete to carry out their sinister plan.

In 2015, outside Canada, Ahmed Eldidi was charged w/aggravated assault for the Islamic State, in connection w/video of a man dismembering a prisoner with a sword! He was arrested north of Toronto with an axe & machete.



Zero confidence in the @JustinTrudeau's security screening! pic.twitter.com/6fHBnPIRbd — Roman Baber (@Roman_Baber) August 2, 2024

The elder Eldidi was caught on camera back in 2015 viciously butchering a crucified prisoner in an ISIS propaganda video. And yet, unbelievably, the Liberals still allowed him and his son to immigrate to Canada. Sources suggest that this barbarian even obtained Canadian citizenship.

All of this unfolded under the nose of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has spent the last nine years turning Canada into a haven for criminals and terrorists. And now, in typical Liberal fashion, they’re pointing fingers at anyone but themselves. Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Immigration Minister Marc Miller are ducking accountability, while Liberal MP Jennifer O’Connell is trying to blame former Prime Minister Stephen Harper for this disaster.

Liberal MP Jennifer O'Connell blames the Conservatives - who have not been in power for nine years- for allowing an ISIS terrorist featured in a terror recruitment video, chopping at a crucified man with a sword, to resettle in Canada with his son.



He came here on the Liberals'… pic.twitter.com/22GZ90xEcf — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 13, 2024

Harper, who left office in 2015, is somehow responsible for the Liberals' complete inability to protect Canadians?

The facts tell a different story. After all, it was the Liberals who cut funding to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) in 2017, leaving our borders more vulnerable than ever. After years of neglect, it wasn’t until 2019 that they finally increased the budget back to Harper levels.

Her government didn't start increasing border agents until 2019. This is not Harper's fault, this is entirely Trudeau's fault.https://t.co/jGNn0zD84d pic.twitter.com/tsW9hr9wdo — Martyupnorth®- Unacceptable Fact Checker (@Martyupnorth_2) August 13, 2024

And let's not forget the infamous 2017 tweet from Trudeau, inviting the world’s migrants to flood into Canada, causing chaos at our borders and overwhelming our immigration system.

To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 28, 2017

So, while the Liberals keep Harper as their scapegoat, Canadians are left to deal with the dangerous consequences of Trudeau's failed policies. It’s time to wake up and hold this government accountable before more lives are put at risk by their reckless incompetence.