Liberals blew $54M on COVID-19 ad blitz to brainwash young Canadians, exclusive documents reveal

Exclusive government documents obtained through access to information requests expose how the Liberal government shelled out a staggering $54 million on an advertising campaign designed to mould the minds of Canadians.

One ‘sub-campaign’ worth $15.3 million specifically targeted 18- to 24-year-olds into accepting the “safe and effective” COVID-19 mRNA vaccines by twisting the behaviours of young, healthy adults into compliance with a novel pharmaceutical still in clinical trials, liability conveniently waived.

Listen carefully to Liberal MP Anthony Housefather, one of the people responsible for procuring the COVID vaccine, tell Canadians why pharmaceutical got the government (and Canadians) to give up any liability protection.



To paraphrase "Vaccines were rushed into production, not…

The campaign, dubbed “COVID-19 Public Health Measures during Vaccine Rollout,” kicked off in late summer 2021 and ran through March 31, 2022. Its stated goal was to “inform Canadians of the public health measures they need to follow” during the vaccine rollout. But the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) didn’t stop at information. What began as a $30 million “national public education” push in March 2020 ballooned to $54 million, a near doubling of funds aimed at saturating the airwaves — both traditional and digital — with messaging to “increase awareness, motivate interest, and generate engagement.”

PHAC leaned hard into mass and niche targeting, exploiting “unique paid and earned media placement opportunities” to intercept Canadians in their daily lives. Documents hint at a calculated strategy: not just taxpayer-funded ads, but also freebies from “North American media suppliers” donating space as part of their “corporate social responsibility.” They even zeroed in on behavioural shifts, like more Canadians enjoying outdoor walks, and viewed it as a golden chance to bombard them with pandemic propaganda.

Picture this: you’re out for fresh air, and bam, government slogans hit you like a dystopian nightmare straight out of Orwell’s 1984, with the incessant loudspeaker messaging reserved for your grocery shopping.

And it wasn’t subtle. The campaign’s sub-objectives reveal the real intent: “educate Canadians on how to protect themselves and others (behavioural change).” That parenthetical bombshell says it all: education as a Trojan horse for persuasion.

From repetitive grocery store announcements (“stay home, save lives”) to emotionally charged pleas, the messaging veered into coercion territory. Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau even got in on the act, admitting he bribed his own kids with treats to take the jab, creepily spinning the vaccine campaign as a “civic duty” tied to voting intention and volunteerism.

The primary targets weren’t just the vulnerable elderly. PHAC set its sights on youth aged 18-24 — not because they were at risk, but because they “may play down the seriousness of the situation.” Males under 35, skeptical of public health edicts, were also fair game for this psychological operation to crush dissent, seduce compliance, and radicalize young minds with industrial-strength mind control techniques, all under the guise of “motivating citizen advocacy” to share “credible” info and curb “misinformation.”

This $54 million scheme wasn’t just about health, it was about control.

When a government spends more on manipulating perception than empowering choice, the line between education and coercion doesn’t just blur; it vanishes.