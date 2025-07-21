Liberals blow $13.5M on Ethiopian women's startups, deliver just 5% of promised results

The Carney government is spending millions of taxpayer dollars to “empower” women entrepreneurs in Ethiopia — but the foreign aid program is failing to deliver even a fraction of what was promised, and officials won’t say who’s actually benefitting.

As first reported by Le Journal de Montréal, Global Affairs Canada has already committed $6 million to the “Accelerating the Growth of Women’s Entrepreneurship” project since 2022 and plans to spend another $7.5 million over the next three years — bringing the total taxpayer cost to $13.5 million.

The goal was to use that public money to attract $81 million in private investment into Ethiopian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) focused on gender equity. SMEs are businesses with modest employee counts and revenues that often drive job creation and innovation in developing economies.

But the numbers so far are bleak: the total private capital raised through the program is just $4.1 million — a meagre 5% of the original target. That’s a 66-cent return on every taxpayer dollar spent, when the goal was $6 per dollar invested.

“Despite the progress made to date, the investment climate and regulatory environment in Ethiopia continue to pose challenges that hinder capital flows to small and medium-sized enterprises,” said Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Louis-Carl Brissette-Lesage in an emailed statement.