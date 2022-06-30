Liberals buying more chairs for passport offices in attempt to alleviate wait line meltdown

Twitter /﻿ pvfoisy﻿﻿

Service Canada, the agency responsible for passports, still has more than 18,000 employees, some 70% of its workforce, working from home. The need for waiting room chairs is described in the request for proposal as “urgent.”

According to the Liberals, the solution to the internationally embarrassing scenes the world is now seeing of people camping on the streets for blocks outside of passport offices to apply for or renew a passport is simple — just order more chairs!

The federal government is seeking an urgent “delivery and installation of office seating to Montreal and Saint Laurent, Quebec, region as soon as possible.”

Passport offices, under the auspices of Service Canada offices is overseen by Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development of Canada, are seeing enormous lineups, where people are lining up for days, in camping chairs and tents.

The lineups are not limited to Quebec. Wait times are plaguing cities all across the country, including Edmonton, Winnipeg and Vancouver.

4am and I'm already the 8th person in line for the passport office that opens at 9:30.



Sigh pic.twitter.com/bjrL064iyq — Jason Pereira (@jasonpereira) June 30, 2022

The passport office needs people, not office furniture. According to Blacklock's Reporter, "Service Canada in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the Commons said 249 employees were off work under its vaccine mandate. Another 18,362 were working from home as a pandemic precaution."

Of the 26,136 employees at the Service Canada, 18,362 are working from home, nearly 70% off all employees.

The Liberals have recently convened a task force to deal with service delays and passport issues.

To every Canadian who is camping outside for their passports, every Canadian who has had to cancel a vacation because their passport hasn’t arrived after months of waiting, don’t worry, the PM has finally woken up & has appointed a task force. 🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️https://t.co/gcPWG73DSw — Duncan Dee (@duncandee) June 25, 2022

None of the MPs on the taskforce head portfolios related to travel or passports.

Wednesday night, Air Canada announced a reduction in flights to allow airports to deal with screening issues as mayhem unfolds Pearson Airport in Toronto, Canada's busiest airport of entry.

Letter from Air Canada's president says the company is making "meaningful reductions" to July/August service because of airport cockups. pic.twitter.com/88YtvT0P7L — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) June 29, 2022

Rebel News has a petition calling for the removal of Karina Gould, the minister responsible for the government's snowballing passport apathy. To sign the petition, please visit www.FireGould.com.