Liberals can't provide an analysis denying the business case for Canadian LNG exports

Instead, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) responded to an order paper inquiry with a long list of bizarre regulatory requirements that add to the cost of building liquified natural gas (LNG) export facilities.

The inquiry of the PMO asking for any financial data about the financial viability of LNG exports from Canada, made by Clifford Small, was in response to earlier remarks made by Prime Minister Trudeau.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the country is exploring ways to see if there is a business case to export LNG directly to Europe from its east coast https://t.co/nzSqANuUVI pic.twitter.com/R6LTfOaHaH — Reuters (@Reuters) August 23, 2022

When German officials asked Canada for LNG to offset reliance on Russia's Gazprom, Trudeau said there was no "business case" and instead offered hydrogen. Germany then struck a deal with Qatar for the fuel.

Germany and China just signed long term deals with Qatar for new natural gas production starting in 2026.



Australia just shipped its first LNG cargo all the way to Europe and the USA looks to triple #LNG exports by 2033.



Canada is missing out. Big time.#CdnPoli #CdnEcon pic.twitter.com/ycdrJmU55E — Canada Action (@CanadaAction) December 4, 2022

According to the PMO response to Small, any company wanting to do business in Canada exporting LNG must have a plan to move to hydrogen and calculate the GHGs, not only of the project but the energy source the LNG is to replace.

"As the Minister of Natural Resources has stated, in order for any liquefied natural gas project to go ahead, they must ensure that upstream emissions associated with gas production, and those from liquefaction facilities, fit within Canada’s emissions reduction targets; and demonstrate that exports from these facilities will be used to displace either higher emitting energy sources like coal and unabated natural gas, or Russian-supplied oil and gas. Proponents should also build energy transition considerations into project design, such as plans to transition facilities to hydrogen production and export."