Liberals can't say how many carbon tax rebates were sent to temporary foreign workers and students

The Trudeau Liberals are unable to account for how many carbon tax rebates the government sent to temporary foreign workers and international students in Canada.

Conservative MP Lianne Rood asked the federal government how many rebates and what the total dollar amount sent to temporary foreign workers, international students and permanent residents, along with Canadian citizens.

Except, the Canada Revenue Agency does not collect detailed residency information before doling out the cheques, said Liberal MP and Minister of National Revenue Marie-Claude Bibeau, who offered little clarity.

“The CRA does not collect the information in the manner requested regarding Canada Carbon Rebate payments made in the last fiscal year to temporary foreign workers, international students, permanent residents and citizens,” responded Bibeau.

“The CRA does not require taxpayers to provide this type of residency information when they file a tax return.”

Canada is currently growing by about 1,200 people per day, with most growth being driven by non-permanent residents to the country.