Liberals say 'no business case' for Canadian LNG while importing it from Egypt

For years, the Liberals told Canadians there was “no business case” for Canadian LNG.

No pipelines to tidewater. No East Coast export terminals. No urgency to get our natural gas to global markets. Justin Trudeau said it plainly: exporting Canadian LNG didn’t make economic sense.

So, projects were stalled, cancelled or regulated to death. Investors walked; countries like Japan and Greece, who came begging, were told no. Jobs vanished. Canada, one of the most gas-rich countries on Earth, was told to sit this one out by the people in charge.

And now? Canada is importing LNG — from Egypt.

Here’s what’s actually happening.

A full LNG cargo, roughly 150,000 cubic metres of liquefied natural gas, was loaded at Egypt’s Idku LNG terminal on the Mediterranean coast. The shipment was arranged by TotalEnergies, one of the world’s largest energy companies, and loaded onto an LNG tanker bound for Canada.

That gas was cooled to minus-162 degrees, liquefied, shipped across the Atlantic Ocean, and sent to Canada’s LNG import terminal in Saint John, New Brunswick, where it will be regasified and fed into our domestic system.

So, let’s be clear about the absurdity here.

Canadian natural gas exists. Canadian demand exists, obviously. Canadian infrastructure, pipelines east from Western gas fields, does not, because the Liberals wouldn’t allow it.

Our allies come asking for LNG, and Justin Trudeau says no.



Canada has an energy sector that can power the world, and Justin Trudeau says no.

Instead of moving British Columbian and Albertan gas east or west and exporting Canadian LNG to the world, we are importing foreign LNG produced under foreign regulations, by foreign labour, shipped thousands of kilometres at higher cost — with higher emissions, if that matters to you — and calling that normal.

Even better: Egypt isn’t exactly swimming in surplus gas. It has struggled with declining domestic production and rising internal demand. Yet, it still has functioning LNG export terminals, the same terminals Canada was told not to bother building because 'business'.

When the Liberals said there was “no business case,” what they really meant was: no political will. No tolerance for pipelines. No appetite to upset activists. No fairness for Western Canada's industries.

Because the global LNG market clearly exists. European buyers exist. Atlantic shipping routes exist.

Private companies are making money, just not in Canada. It’s a government-made bottleneck.

Poilievre slams Trudeau and Carney for putting Canada behind the rest of the LNG-producing world:



"Those two said there was no business case for LNG over the last decade, and ... all the other countries knew better."

Canada could have been exporting its own gas to allies, creating jobs, lowering global emissions by displacing coal, and strengthening energy security.

Instead, we’re importing LNG from Egypt.

“No business case,” they said.

Turns out the only thing missing was a federal government willing to let Canada act like a serious energy country.