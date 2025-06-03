Liberals claim 'no records exist' for $9M given to collapsed cricket farm

The Liberal government claims there are no records related to the nearly $9 million in funding it disburses to the cricket farming Aspire Food Group.

Let me say that again—because it's the kind of thing that deserves to be screamed into a FOIA shredder: The federal government gave this cricket protein company millions of your tax dollars and now claims there's no paper trail.

Except—we've got some receipts.

Aspire Food Group was handed $8.5 million in taxpayer cash in 2020 from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada. That's a problem right out of the gate, because the program they tapped into has a clear $5 million cap. So what happened? Did they rewrite the rules for the bugs?

Then, in July 2023, Aspire got another $501,302 from the National Research Council through a separate program. Just two months later, the feds quietly amended the $8.5M deal, extending the project's deadline and pushing repayments back by a year.

Now, you don't delay repayment unless someone's having trouble paying. So what kind of backroom bailout was this?

Aspire went into receivership.

That's right—the cricket protein darling of the Trudeau Liberals, the single largest food-grade cricket plant on the planet, flatlined. And now it's being picked apart in bankruptcy court.

Let's talk about that plant.

Located in London, Ontario, on a street called Innovation Drive (because satire is dead), the Aspire facility was billed as the future of food. According to the company's own website, it was designed to produce over 13 million kilograms of crickets per year. Fully automated. AI-powered. Vertical farming. A sterile, climate-controlled utopia for mass-reared bugs destined to be ground into powder—for pet food, animal feed, fertilizer, and yes—human consumption.

This wasn't farming. This was a robotic insect warehouse designed by Davos nerds who think carbon is scarier than hunger.

It was sold as a climate saviour: crickets use less land, less water, produce less methane. They were going to feed the world. Trudeau's cabinet couldn't throw taxpayer money at it fast enough.

But it collapsed.

The London Free Press reports that Aspire couldn't keep up with construction costs or debt obligations. They couldn't raise more capital. The fake food market tanked. And now they're insolvent.

Even London city councillors are demanding answers, asking how to protect public funds from getting swallowed in this cricket crater.

Meanwhile, Aspire's Texas facility? Still operating. So Canadian tax dollars may have just subsidized the U.S. bug business.

And here's the part that should make your blood boil: When a request was filed for records on Aspire's funding, the government’s official response was:

"No records exist."

No records? None? Not a single memo, payment schedule, or contract for a company that got over $9 million in federal support?

That's not transparency. That's a cover-up.

But this goes deeper than one company's failure. Aspire was a symbol. A test case. A prototype for the WEF's dietary reset.

You will eat bugs.

You will own nothing.

You will be cold, broke, and scared of steak.

They want you weak, malnourished, and terrified of how your burger affects the weather, so you're guilt-tripped into eating like an iguana. And they're pumping your tax dollars into making that nightmare real.

Need proof? Watch this Facebook video of Mark Carney-aligned WEF mouthpieces singing the praises of cricket protein like it's the Eucharist of the ESG religion.

And while Aspire was sucking down millions in subsidies, Beyond Meat was already imploding. The market had spoken. The fake meat fad was failing because it's gross, ultra-processed, and nutritionally inferior. But that didn't matter. Because for this government, it's not about feeding Canadians—it's about re-engineering them.

This isn't innovation. It's social control dressed up as sustainability. It's ideological obsession in a lab coat.

And it failed.

So here's the bottom line:

Aspire's London plant was not a revolution. It was a taxpayer-funded, automated, cricket crematorium built to serve an ideology Canadians never voted for.

And now it's bankrupt. The bugs are dead. And the government's pretending it never happened.

We're not going to let them memory-hole this mess.

This was your money. Your food system. Your future.

And they handed it to the bugs.

Time to fumigate.