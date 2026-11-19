Article by Rebel News staff.

Bill C-41, the Liberals' Medical Assistance in Dying Safeguards Act, passed second reading 225 to 89 on Tuesday and now goes to the Justice Committee, Tamara Ugolini said on Wednesday's Ezra Levant Show.

Second-reading debate ran across three sittings, October 30, November 4 and November 16. On Monday, Justice Minister Sean Fraser moved time allocation, the procedure that limits debate and forces a vote, and the motion passed 163 to 149. That left one more sitting day, with no more speeches and no amendments.

Every government uses time allocation and almost every opposition calls it a gag order, Tamara said. The tool is not a scandal in itself, in her view, but the way the Liberals used it here may be.

The bill does two things. It permanently closes the door on euthanasia for mental illness alone, which was due to open in March 2027, and Tamara said she agrees with that. The second is advance requests, where a person signs up while competent and the drugs come later, after they have lost the capacity to consent.

Under the bill, a practitioner cannot proceed if the person shows refusal or resistance by words, sounds or gestures. "Who decides what a gesture means?" Tamara asked. She said the government's own explanation of the bill says that if the practitioner has any doubt, there is a 30-day wait and then they can try again.

Conservative MP Harb Gill told the House that if officials misunderstand what a person who can no longer speak is communicating, "there is no second chance." Fraser answered that the issue has been studied for years and that there is a "mountain of evidence" to move forward, and said the Justice Committee will hear more testimony.

The bill's name is "Orwellian doublespeak," Tamara said, because the only safeguard for a patient who can no longer speak is the judgment of the practitioner.

She cited 16,499 MAID deaths in Canada in 2024, 5.1 per cent of all deaths, and 76,475 since 2016, with 95.6 per cent of MAID deaths involving people whose death was reasonably foreseeable.

Against that, Tamara set the Fraser Institute's annual wait times survey, released the same day the bill passed. It puts the median wait from a GP referral to treatment at 30.7 weeks, the longest since 1993, when it was 9.3 weeks. New Brunswick is at 64.4 weeks, Alberta at 50 and Ontario, the best province, at 22.1.

The Parliamentary Budget Officer's 2020 estimate, which Tamara also raised, put the savings from MAID at $86.9 million in provincial health care costs in 2021, with expansion to people who are not dying saving another $62 million, for a total of $149 million. The PBO called that negligible and said it should not be read as a reason to offer MAID.