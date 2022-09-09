Liberals delay the release of the Nova Scotia shooting report until May 15, 2023

The Canadian Press / ﻿Tim Krochak﻿

The timeline change was made in the usual Liberal way, in an order in council, and also amended the deadline for submissions to the Joint Public Inquiry into the Nova Scotia April 2020 Tragedy from December 15, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

On April 18–19, 2020, gunman Gabriel Wortman went on a 13-hour shooting and arson spree at 16 separate locations, killing 22 people and injuring three others before he was shot and killed by RCMP.

For most of the 13-hour crime spree, Wortman was driving a replica RCMP cruiser and may have been wearing parts of an RCMP uniform.

Police were criticized for not using available systems to warn the public about the attacks, as well as not responding to reports of Wortman's criminality and violence, including domestic assaults. The public inquiry is part of an investigation into law enforcement's response to the rampage.

The order in council is dated September 8, 2022.

Whereas the commissioners have requested an extension of the date for submitting their final report to March 31, 2023; And whereas it is desirable to extend the period of the Joint Public Inquiry until May 15, 2023.

(a) by replacing “December 15, 2022” with “May 15, 2023” (b) by replacing “November 1, 2022” with “March 31, 2023”

These attacks are the deadliest in Canadian history. The Trudeau government used the shooting to introduce his latest attacks on Canadian gun owners through an order in council that banned 1,500 popular models of firearms just two weeks after the shooting.

