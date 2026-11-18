“Will I lose half my land? Will I lose my house?”

Guillaume Alary, a third-generation crop farmer in Repentigny, Quebec, told Global News he learned about Alto at the start of the year but “was never consulted.”

On November 17, Conservative agriculture critic John Barlow took those concerns to Question Period.

With no consultation, the Liberals are fast-tracking plans to expropriate prime farmland for their $150-billion Alto high-speed rail project.



Farmers are being harassed by drones, ignored by their own Liberal MPs, and living in fear of losing generational farms, businesses and… pic.twitter.com/rcp2dWlAwW — John Barlow (@JohnBarlowMP) November 17, 2026

Barlow said that a day earlier he met farmers who are “sick and tired of being railroaded by the Liberals.” One told him: “I am more angry at my own government than Donald Trump. Donald Trump is not trying to take away my home.”

He asked how many farms Alto would destroy. Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon didn't say. He promised to treat farmers “with great sensitivity” and to pay more than market value for land in “a 60-metre-wide linear corridor.”

Alto's own numbers fill in some of the gap. The Montreal–Ottawa stretch alone would cross nearly 1,700 properties, including at least 500 farms, the UPA reports, citing Alto.

“Almost immediately”



That’s how fast Transport Minister Steve McKinnon says private property could be seized after approval of the ALTO high-speed rail



Expropriation of pristine farmland and private hunting land, for a $90B megaproject that won’t be on time or on budget pic.twitter.com/mSWNVzr9nv — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) February 26, 2026

As reported, Bill C-15 already lets Alto seek expropriation without first trying to buy the land, and it scrapped public hearings on objections. Budget 2026 promises another law to “streamline expropriation.”

Barlow also said that farmers are being “harassed by drones.” While Alto confirms it's flying drone surveys over communities through the end of 2026, it insists it won't fly over private property without the owner's permission.

Farmers are just supposed to take its word for it.

Yet five Ontario and Quebec farm groups refused to sign Alto's “collaborator agreements.” Josh Suppan of NFU Ontario called them “the equivalent of non-disclosure agreements,” and municipalities were handed confidentiality deals too.

On secrecy, Barlow is right. This is the largest infrastructure project in Canadian history, and it wants your land, but it wants your silence first.

At a rural farm in Indian River earlier today, I asked Poilievre for his reaction to Bill C-15, which assists the Liberals in expropriating land for the $90 billion ALTO high-speed rail project



"Your private property is not safe under this Liberal government," he replied,… pic.twitter.com/9vxyQKlO1e — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) March 31, 2026

Liberal MPs have twice voted down Barlow's call for an agriculture committee study of Alto, in June and in October. One of the June “no” votes came from Giovanna Mingarelli, whose Prescott—Russell—Cumberland riding includes the farms Barlow toured.

Then there's the price. Barlow's $150 billion project cost comes from a 2023 internal document that includes 40 years of operating costs. Alto puts construction at $60 to $90 billion, while the budget watchdog says it could reach $113 billion.

Canada's biggest farm groups want an immediate pause.

For Alary, the cost isn't counted in the billions. Losing his land, he said, would mean “losing a piece of my reason to live.”