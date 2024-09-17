Liberals feed money to insiders for rural high-speed internet plan, balk at Musk Starlink suggestion
'There's just no way a late to the game Canadian competitor is going to beat Starlink for quality, cheapness...and it's ready to go right now,' said Ezra Levant.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, independent journalist Andy Lee discussed why Justin Trudeau chose an Ottawa-based company for his new rural internet scheme despite a more efficient alternative being available in Elon Musk's Starlink.
Last week, the Liberal government announced it would be loaning over $2 billion to the satellite company Telesat to improve their services and provide high-speed internet for remote communities across the country.
Starlink owner Elon Musk announced on X that his company could provide the same services for less than half the price of what Canadian taxpayers are set to be on the hook for.
Less than half that amount https://t.co/tCS9ktUNuO— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 14, 2024
Levant noted that the situation reminds him of the SNC Lavalin scandal, with "a preference to give billions of dollars to Quebec insiders instead of a more reasonable, less slush-fundy alternative."
Lee explained that while Telesat is being promoted as a "Canadian-controlled company," that is not actually the case. "Starlink is probably more Canadian than Telesat is. At least Starlink is owned by a Canadian citizen."
THE @EZRALAVENT SHOW— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 17, 2024
Trudeau dishes out $2 billion contract to buy votes in Quebechttps://t.co/YfzjXb19Hl
"Whereas Telesat as we know, is mostly owned by United States' fund managers and things like that. I think somebody pointed out that it's like 0.69% Canadian owned, which is not how it was sold," she said.
"We were told in the press releases that this was a Canadian-controlled company. If we've got 0.69% of it, that's not a Canadian-controlled company at all. It's very much an American company," added Lee.
Levant went on to say, "I really don't have a strong opinion about where it should be. If the idea is to get internet, buy it from the cheapest, best provider."
