Liberals have a “mandate for nothing”: Lorne Gunter on the useless federal election

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Lorne Gunter of the Edmonton Sun joined the show to discuss his recent op-ed entitled Liberals don’t have a mandate to do much of anything.

Here's a bit of what Lorne had to say:

“...[the Liberals] received the lowest percentage of the popular vote of any government in the history of Canada. So in more than 150 years, there's never been a government that has had... a lower percentage of the popular vote than the current Trudeau government. “They have a mandate for nothing. “And, you know, they went to the people, as you well remember, in the summer and said — no, we must have this election, most important time since the end of the second World War, we need to settle all of these huge issues — and not one thing was changed by the election. The results didn't change a thing.”

