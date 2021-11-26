Liberals have a “mandate for nothing”: Lorne Gunter on the useless federal election
In more than 150 years, there's never been a government with a lower percentage of the popular vote than the current Trudeau Liberals.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Lorne Gunter of the Edmonton Sun joined the show to discuss his recent op-ed entitled Liberals don’t have a mandate to do much of anything.
Here's a bit of what Lorne had to say:
“...[the Liberals] received the lowest percentage of the popular vote of any government in the history of Canada. So in more than 150 years, there's never been a government that has had... a lower percentage of the popular vote than the current Trudeau government.
“They have a mandate for nothing.
“And, you know, they went to the people, as you well remember, in the summer and said — no, we must have this election, most important time since the end of the second World War, we need to settle all of these huge issues — and not one thing was changed by the election. The results didn't change a thing.”
