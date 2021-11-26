Rebel News Banner Ad - Black Friday Hero Banner

Liberals have a “mandate for nothing”: Lorne Gunter on the useless federal election

In more than 150 years, there's never been a government with a lower percentage of the popular vote than the current Trudeau Liberals.

  • By Rebel News
  • November 26, 2021

Remove Ads

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Lorne Gunter of the Edmonton Sun joined the show to discuss his recent op-ed entitled Liberals don’t have a mandate to do much of anything.

Here's a bit of what Lorne had to say:

“...[the Liberals] received the lowest percentage of the popular vote of any government in the history of Canada. So in more than 150 years, there's never been a government that has had... a lower percentage of the popular vote than the current Trudeau government.

“They have a mandate for nothing.

“And, you know, they went to the people, as you well remember, in the summer and said — no, we must have this election, most important time since the end of the second World War, we need to settle all of these huge issues — and not one thing was changed by the election. The results didn't change a thing.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

Justin Trudeau Canada
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.