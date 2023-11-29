Liberals paid over $500K for more than 100 delegates to visit England for King’s coronation

The three-day junket to London, England cost taxpayers over $5,000 per Canadian delegate.

  • By Rebel News
  • November 29, 2023
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation to break down the federal government's extravagant spending.

As noted by Mr. Terrazzano, Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party spent over $500,000 on a recent trip to London, England for King Charles' coronation.

Mr. Terrazzano explained, "Now look, I understand the King's coronation is a big event, but that does not give the Government of Canada a blank cheque to spend more than half a million dollars so 102 delegates can go to England for three days."

"Folks, you hear that? $534,000 is the bill for the taxpayers  that doesn't even include airfare — for 102 delegates. So lets break down the math even more. That's a cost per traveller of about $5,200 for three days," added Mr. Terrazzano.

"That's outrageous," said Sheila Gunn Reid.

Speaking about launching a legal challenge to uncover who stayed in a $6,000-per-night hotel room charged to taxpayers, Mr. Terrazzano said, "Look, you don't have to be Sherlock Holmes to know that it was always Mr. Justin Trudeau who stayed in that room. But we wanted to set a precedent. You waste taxpayers' money, you've got to be honest about it."

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch full episodes of The Ezra Levant Show and more exclusive content, subscribe to RebelNews+.

Canada Liberal Party of Canada Canadian Taxpayers Federation News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect

Start your free trial

Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries

Subscribe

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.