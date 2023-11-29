Liberals paid over $500K for more than 100 delegates to visit England for King’s coronation

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation to break down the federal government's extravagant spending.

As noted by Mr. Terrazzano, Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party spent over $500,000 on a recent trip to London, England for King Charles' coronation.

Mr. Terrazzano explained, "Now look, I understand the King's coronation is a big event, but that does not give the Government of Canada a blank cheque to spend more than half a million dollars so 102 delegates can go to England for three days."

Feds drop $534,000 sending 102 delegates to the King's coronation for three days. That doesn't even include airfare...



The cost per traveller was $5,200. They even expensed beer and wine.



The party never ends when they're spending your money.https://t.co/4GMz43xlV9 — Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) November 28, 2023

"Folks, you hear that? $534,000 is the bill for the taxpayers — that doesn't even include airfare — for 102 delegates. So lets break down the math even more. That's a cost per traveller of about $5,200 for three days," added Mr. Terrazzano.

"That's outrageous," said Sheila Gunn Reid.

Speaking about launching a legal challenge to uncover who stayed in a $6,000-per-night hotel room charged to taxpayers, Mr. Terrazzano said, "Look, you don't have to be Sherlock Holmes to know that it was always Mr. Justin Trudeau who stayed in that room. But we wanted to set a precedent. You waste taxpayers' money, you've got to be honest about it."

