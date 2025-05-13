Liberals paid Toronto polling firm $1.6M to research anti-oil slogans ahead of election

Ahead of April's federal snap election, the Liberal government was testing slogans with focus groups to push Canadians to back a cap on oil and gas emissions.

Focus group participants were given a series of statements detailing reasons the Liberal government sought to cap emissions produced by the oil and gas sector. Each participant was then told to share their initial reaction and whether they agreed or disagreed with the reasoning.

“No sector of the economy should be allowed unlimited pollution” was a popular slogan, according to the in-house Privy Council Office research first reported by Blacklock's Reporter.

“Almost all reacted positively to this statement,” researchers wrote. “A large number agreed it was important for the oil and gas sector to be doing its fair share to lower greenhouse gas emissions.”

Another popular option read: “The federal government is asking oil and gas companies that made record profits in recent years to reinvest some of that money in technology that will reduce pollution.”

An unpopular slogan was “the world is increasingly moving away from fossil fuels,” with few participants agreeing with the statement.

“It was widely felt that ensuring oil and gas companies are doing their fair share to reduce emissions and asking these companies to reinvest their record profits toward clean technology were the most compelling reasons for the Government of Canada to be bringing in a cap on oil and gas emissions,” the report said.

Toronto-based polling firm The Strategic Counsel was awarded a $1.6 million contract to conduct the nationwide research for the Privy Council Office, reported Blacklock's.