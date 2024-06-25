Liberals paying influencers to flood social media with pro-Liberal messaging to fight so-called disinformation

The Canadian Press / Patrick Doyle

Kids don't pay attention to newspapers, they get their news from social media, said Treasury Board President Anita Anand when explaining why the Trudeau government is using social media influencers to spread Liberal talking points.

Anand told reporters she was concerned about disinformation and how easily it could spread among young people who get their news this way.

The Trudeau government has spent nearly $2 million on social media influencers and similar marketing strategies, documents recently tabled in the House of Commons revealed. This amount was a small fraction of the Liberals' total government advertising budget.

"We need to evolve with the times," said Anand during the press conference.

Departments like Health Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada are all using influencers with large followings and reputations for expertise. However, not all departments disclosed their data, citing time constraints.

These campaigns include ones promoting COVID-19 vaccines. "We are now in an era where people debate what is true," said Anand, who emphasized the importance of providing clear and honest information.

Influencers have been hired to deliver government-approved messages on various topics, including safe cannabis use, dementia prevention, sexual health, and mental health resources.

Health Minister Mark Holland stressed the importance of alternative communication methods to connect people with essential services.

A report from April found then that Liberals were spreading their message via social media in an attempt to regain support among millennial and Gen Z voters.

Several content creators were even invited to the Trudeau government's federal budget lockup in the spring, where they were given early access to the Liberals' spending blueprint.

Canadian politicians aren't the only ones turning to TikTok and other social media platforms to reach younger voters. The Biden administration has also hired influencers to spread their message.

Before the last State of the Union address in March, around 70 digital creators and publishers met with the Biden administration to help amplify Democrats' messaging. Wired reports the creators had a combined audience of more than 100 million followers across all platforms.

The Public Health Agency of Canada spent nearly $10 million on efforts to persuade the public to receive the novel mRNA COVID-19 injections through strategic social media messaging and promotion.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Liberal budget allocates $42 million to the Canadian state broadcaster (CBC), despite abysmal viewership. That's on top of the roughly $1.3 billion CBC already gets from taxpayers each year.

