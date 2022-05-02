'Liberals proved her point': Bill Burr slams cancel culture in Disney's decision to fire conservative actress Gina Carano

Gage Skidmore

“The Mandalorian” actor Bill Burr disagrees with Disney’s decision to fire Gina Carano from the hit Disney+ series, saying it wasn’t a “fair move” and that “liberals proved her point,” before blasting cancel culture.

Speaking in an interview with Hollywood Reporter, the comedian was asked about Carano’s unceremonious dismissal from the show, asking if the actor believed the firing was a “fair move.”

Burr responded by saying, “No. I thought it was funny that the liberals proved her point. They just use outrage because they don’t like your politics. As someone who considers himself liberal, it’s disappointing to see the left become how the right used to be when they went after the Dixie Chicks after they criticized George W. Bush.”

“There’s not a lot of people like that — most are just trying not to get in trouble — but there’s this small collection of lunatics — either on the right or the left, at any given moment — that cause hysteria,” he said, “and now there’s so many [media outlets] that want eyeballs, they make money off advertising, that they give attention to these crazy fringe people.”

Bill Burr on cancel culture: “You can't take one incident or one quote and say, ‘That's who you are.’ It took me 50 years to figure out who I am and I've been with me for 50 f---ing years. How are you gonna figure out who I am in a joke?” https://t.co/C4L8MHYcH7 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 28, 2022

“The whole thing with Gina [Carano]: You can’t chime in when the s***’s happening, because then you cause static for other people on the [show]. That somebody’s opinion — or their political beliefs — makes people try to destroy their ability to make a living, it’s f***ing bizarre to me.”

Carano sparked the ire of the cancel culture mob, ultimately leading to her firing by sharing a screenshot of another person's post on her Instagram account, which compared the politically divisive culture in the United States to Nazi Germany.

Burr continued to blast the cancel culture mob and how woke social media activists comb through their victims' social media history to nitpick and find something to be used as leverage to ruin careers.

He mocked the idea of people going “back eight years in somebody’s Twitter feed and be like, ‘What about this?’”

“And nobody says, ‘You had to go back eight years to find something?!’” the comedian noted. “‘Sounds like this is a pretty good person if you had to go back eight f***ing years!’ Meanwhile, there are people who get paroled from prison every day who have done so much worse and they’re allowed to put their lives back together.”

“You can have 20-year wars, you can create synthetic heroin, you can f***ing poison the food supply,” he said. “You can do all of that sh*t and it’s barely going to read. They did a study the other day that 85 percent of people have plastic in their body — horrifying. Who’s going to be held accountable for that? Nobody. But I could tell you five different topics that if I did jokes about, I would get more in trouble than the people who caused that.”